Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0CelticCeltic1

Ross County v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 30Smith
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 4Cancola
  • 14Loturi
  • 42Kenneh
  • 29Edwards
  • 27Brophy
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 7Edwards
  • 8Callachan
  • 11Sims
  • 15Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Munro
  • 25Samuel
  • 49Stones

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'Riley
  • 42McGregor
  • 24Iwata
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 25Bernabei
  • 29Bain
  • 53Summers
  • 57Welsh
  • 69Vata
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home2
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Ross County 0, Celtic 1.

  2. Post update

    Goal! Ross County 0, Celtic 1. Jota (Celtic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Celtic.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Connor Randall.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daizen Maeda (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  9. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Cameron Carter-Vickers.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victor Loturi (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Cancola.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  12. Post update

    Matt O'Riley (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Alistair Johnston.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Alistair Johnston tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

  17. Post update

    Victor Loturi (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Dylan Smith.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matt O'Riley (Celtic).

