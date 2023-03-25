Clarke wants to 'focus on positive headlines' but things to improve before Spain

Scotland got a monkey off their back by starting a European Championship qualifying campaign with a victory for the first time since 2006.

But opening scorer John McGinn stressed that "we're aware we can still improve" as they aim to end an even longer wait to beat Spain.

After two late Scott McTominay goals finally killed off the fleeting threat of bottom seeds Cyprus at Hampden Park on Saturday, Steve Clarke's side on Tuesday host Group A favourites who opened their campaign in similar style with a 3-0 win of their own over Norway.

McGinn, who is now out on his own as Scotland's seventh-top international scorer with 16 goals, recognised after the Hampden win that "most of that second half doesn't represent what we want".

So what do Scotland need to do better if they are to have a chance of beating Spain for the first time since 1984?

'It did get a bit nervy'

McGinn stressed that "we're delighted with three goals, a clean sheet and a win" as "overall, the starts to the campaign in previous years haven't been good enough".

The Aston Villa midfielder highlighted the benefits of "a settled squad" that "know each other's qualities" and "how to play with each other", but there remained signs against Cyprus of the fragility in evidence during the disappointing 3-1 capitulation to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off.

The Scots have enjoyed four wins in a row at Hampden since then, but a fifth will be harder to come by as they host a Spanish side sitting 10th in the world rankings - 32 place above Clarke's side.

Scotland's head coach had stressed beforehand that he considered a home opener against the group's minnows as a must-win game for their hopes of qualifying directly for next year's finals in Germany.

Perhaps conscious of the way Cyprus had come back to equalise in their previous two meetings, McGinn admits they "did get a bit nervy" after taking the lead during an impressive opening half hour before the "relief" provided by McTominay's second with 13 minutes remaining.

The psychological burden of being favourites will be lifted from Scotland's shoulders on Tuesday and, with that first win under their belts, they may benefit from a pitch that McGinn admitted "was a bit tricky" underfoot and that will not be beneficial to Spain's notorious passing game.

'Optimistic' to expect Adams recovery

John McGinn had five touches inside the penalty box as he scored his 16th Scotland goal

Clark admitted that he had to tell his players at half-time that "maybe you feel it's a bit too easy - but it's not because the scoreline says it's not".

It is doubtful, since they are unlikely to dominate possession to a similar extent, that they will allow themselves any such complacency on Tuesday considering the quality of the opponents. They certainly cannot afford any.

Scotland look likely to have to do without Che Adams after the Southampton striker went off injured and Clarke reported that it might be "optimistic" to expect him to recover from his tight calf in time.

Replacement Lyndon Dykes set up fellow substitute McTominay's first goal and Clarke was able to point out the impact of a strong bench, with Ryan Christie also playing a key role in the Manchester United midfielder's double.

Adams did force Cyprus goalkeeper Demetris Demetriou into one good save, but the Scotland boss will no doubt be looking for whoever starts up front to be a bigger goal threat considering McGinn's five touches inside the opposition penalty box were as much as his two strikers combined.

Scots 'must be at their best'

Clarke was pleased with debutant Angus Gunn, pointing out that the Norwich City goalkeeper's "handling was good", but the 27-year-old will surely face a much harsher test should he retain his place on Tuesday.

"When you are playing one of the Pot One teams, you have to play as well as we can play," the head coach said.

"We will prepare the lads well, we will get them recovered and we will be ready to go again, but we have to play as well as we can play.

"We always want to improve. In saying that, if we don't get it on Tuesday night and still get a result, we'll come away happy."

Reaching 50 Scotland caps a 'dream come true' for McGregor

Norway took the game to Spain in Malaga, looking capable of upsetting the hosts until losing two late goals, and Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor suggested "we have to attack Tuesday with full focus as well".

"It's important that we're good in all aspects of the game and, when we get the ball, we have to retain it and make them think about the game as well," he said after earning his 50th Scotland cap. "You don't want to stand and admire these guys."

What the pundits said

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein: "The first half was good, we could have taken advantage of that and been more goals ahead at half-time. In the second half, we lost our way a bit, got into a trough and weren't testing the backline of the Cypriots.

"The game needed something, it had gone stale, and the substitutes were the turning point and gave the team the boost they needed to get back on the front foot. Steve Clarke will be pleased with his performance, in terms of making the subs at the right time."

Former Scotland defender Willie Miller: "We've got to thank Cyprus head coach Temuri Ketsbaia for actually attacking us and leaving the spaces to be exploited. That was a huge change in the game that allowed the game to open up for the two goals at the end."

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton: "When you consider it was the first camp they've had together in quite some time, that opening 45 was good enough. They controlled the ball without creating too many opportunities.

"Second half was below par until the last 10 minutes when the subs made an impact. But, as a team performance, as a collective - first game, three goals, clean sheet. It's everything you'd want."