Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne will host Linfield in a potential title decider on 21 April

BBC Sport NI will have live coverage of five Premiership games in the title run-in including the showdown between leaders Larne and champions Linfield.

The matches will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, starting with Larne facing Glentoran on 7 April.

The Glens travel to rivals Linfield four days later and then it's Crusaders taking on Larne on 14 April.

Larne and the Blues meet in the big game at Inver Park on 21 April with the final-day match to be decided.

The Inver Reds hold a five-point advantage over the Blues going into the post-match series of fixtures.

Larne visit Coleraine - a repeat of Saturday's game which ended in a goalless draw - on the final day on 29 April while Linfield go to Cliftonville.

Click here external-link for a full schedule of Premiership post-split matches.

BBC Sport NI fixtures - all BST

Larne v Glentoran - Friday, 7 April (19:45)

Linfield v Glentoran - Tuesday, 11 April (19:45)

Crusaders v Larne - Friday, 14 April (19:45)

Larne v Linfield - Friday, 21 April (19:45)

TBC - Saturday, 29 April (17:30)