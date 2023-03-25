Close menu
Under-21 Friendly
England U21England U214France U21France U210

England U21 4-0 France U21: Chelsea's Madueke scores one and assists twice

Noni Madueke scores for England U21s
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke stole the show as England Under-21s strolled past France

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe scored his first goal of an injury-hit season to open the scoring.

Madueke scored before setting up Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey to extend England's lead.

It had been a tough first half but second-half changes altered England's fortunes.

France came the closest before the break as Kouadio Kone forced Bolton Wanderers' James Trafford, on loan from Manchester United, into an excellent save to tip his effort from distance over the crossbar.

England were much-improved after Lee Carsley's second-half substitutions and Smith Rowe broke the deadlock as his diving header turned Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White's cross past the France goalkeeper.

Madueke extended their advantage as he turned home a Jones cut-back at the back post.

Jones scored a minute later when he backheeled a Madueke cross home from close range.

Madueke assisted once more, threading through Ramsey who drove an effort through the legs of Lucas Chevalier.

Line-ups

England U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Trafford
  • 24SpenceSubstituted forJohnsonat 78'minutes
  • 15Cresswell
  • 4Colwill
  • 2AaronsBooked at 59minsSubstituted forThomasat 72'minutes
  • 6SkippBooked at 26minsSubstituted forDoyleat 72'minutes
  • 20GomesSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 72'minutes
  • 7Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forGarnerat 72'minutes
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forPalmerat 73'minutes
  • 10Smith RoweSubstituted forMaduekeat 66'minutes
  • 9ArcherSubstituted forJonesat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thomas
  • 5Johnson
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 11Madueke
  • 12Wood
  • 13Griffiths
  • 14Garner
  • 16McAtee
  • 17Jones
  • 18Doyle
  • 21Lewis
  • 22Rushworth
  • 23Palmer
  • 32Patterson

France U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Chevalier
  • 17Gendrey
  • 2Simakan
  • 5BadiashileSubstituted forLukebaat 82'minutes
  • 3LarouciSubstituted forNkounkouat 63'minutes
  • 19LepenantSubstituted forMassengoat 82'minutes
  • 7KonéSubstituted forDioufat 74'minutes
  • 22OliseBooked at 71minsSubstituted forBarcolaat 74'minutes
  • 10CherkiSubstituted forLe Féeat 63'minutes
  • 15AdliSubstituted forGouiriat 63'minutes
  • 18AblineSubstituted forKalimuendoat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Meslier
  • 4Omari
  • 6Le Fée
  • 8Diouf
  • 9Kalimuendo
  • 11Gouiri
  • 12Nkounkou
  • 13Massengo
  • 14Lukeba
  • 20Kalulu
  • 21Barcola
  • 23Bajic
Referee:
Joey Kooij

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamFrance U21
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England U21 4, France U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England U21 4, France U21 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, France U21. Conceded by Levi Colwill.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arnaud Kalimuendo (France U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Mohamed Simakan.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! England U21 4, France U21 0. Jacob Ramsey (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke with a through ball.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, France U21. Castello Lukeba replaces Benoît Badiashile.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, France U21. Han-Noah Massengo replaces Johann Lepenant.

  8. Post update

    Levi Colwill (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Arnaud Kalimuendo (France U21).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! England U21 3, France U21 0. Curtis Jones (England U21) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noni Madueke.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Ben Johnson replaces Djed Spence.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! England U21 2, France U21 0. Noni Madueke (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Curtis Jones.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, France U21. Bradley Barcola replaces Michael Olise.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, France U21. Andy Diouf replaces Manu Koné.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, France U21. Arnaud Kalimuendo replaces Matthis Abline.

  16. Post update

    Jacob Ramsey (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Simakan (France U21).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Cole Palmer replaces Harvey Elliott.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Tommy Doyle replaces Oliver Skipp.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, England U21. Jacob Ramsey replaces Angel Gomes.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

