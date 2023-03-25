Rangers midfielder Steven Davis suffered a suffered a double tear of his ACL in December

Stand-in Northern Ireland captain Craig Cathcart says having injured duo Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas join up with the squad has given the players a lift.

Regular NI skipper Davis and Leeds United's Dallas arrived in the NI camp on Friday night ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Finland.

The pair are continuing their rehabilitation while in Belfast.

"He called me skipper," Cathcart joked when asked about Davis' assessment of how he deputised for him as captain.

Cathcart, who skippered NI in Thursday's win over San Marino, added: "It felt weird. I told him not to call me that around him. It's not a term I'm comfortable with, but he tried to wind me up a little bit.

"It has been brilliant [having Davis and Dallas in the camp]. They came in last night [Friday] and as soon as we saw them it was like old times, it was just so normal.

"We are all really comfortable around each other, we have been together a long time and it was just like we had never been apart.

"It was great for everyone to see them - I'm sure they'll bring all their knowledge and experience into the squad, help the young lads and answer any questions they have."

Cathcart and the NI squad trained at Windsor Park on Saturday afternoon

Northern Ireland welcome Finland to Windsor Park on Sunday evening having won their opening Euro 2024 Group H qualifier away to San Marino 2-0.

A double from Dion Charles ensured victory against the world's lowest-ranked team on a night when the Finns were drawing 1-1 away to top seeds Denmark until late on, before losing 3-1, in their opener.

Cathcart, who is excited about leading the team out at Windsor, had spoken in San Marino about how the "feel-good factor" had returned to the camp - and he said in Belfast on Saturday that there is a key factor in maintaining that.

"Winning breeds that [the positive mood in the camp]," he continued.

"I was thinking back to Hungary away and how we got that first away win and qualified for Euro 2016. That was a momentum builder and trying to build momentum is important.

"We have obviously got off to a good start in San Marino and we need to carry that on into Sunday. If we can come away with six points from the first two games then that is a massive confidence-booster for everybody.

"Michael keeps the standards high. The coaches keep the standards high and us experienced players have to do that as well."

Dallas was determined to make Finland game - O'Neill

Dallas has not played since suffering a broken leg last April

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill joined Cathcart in hailing the impact of Davis and Dallas, saying that he knows from his own playing days how important forming friendships are to playing for Northern Ireland.

He also said Dallas, who suffered a broken leg towards the end of last season, has an "outside chance" of being involved in June's qualifier double-header against Kazakhstan and Denmark.

"I'm not relying on that," he said about the possibility of Dallas, 31, returning in June.

"I know Stuart is desperate to be involved and he was desperate to be involved in this game - maybe unrealistically - and maybe pushed himself to his own detriment a little bit.

"But, look, the medical team we have here is top-class and the communication with the clubs is excellent which is very important.

"The clubs appreciate how we treat the players when they come away. We'll just have to see how Stuart is at that point in time.

"It will be nice when those players start to become available again and hopefully we are in a position where those lads can come back and join in at a time when it is exciting. Hopefully these lads can deliver it for the injured lads."