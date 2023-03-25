Match ends, Spain 3, Norway 0.
Former Newcastle and Stoke striker Joselu scored twice in two minutes on his international debut as Spain beat Norway in Euro 2024 qualifying.
Dani Olmo scored the opener at Malaga's La Rosaleda Stadium, turning home Alejandro Balde's cut-back.
Joselu, 32, scored two late goals in under two minutes to seal victory for Luis de la Fuente in his first outing as Spain boss.
Spain top Group A alongside Scotland, who beat Cyprus 3-0 on Saturday.
Espanyol's Joselu struggled in a two-season spell at Newcastle, scoring only seven times.
He has since netted 49 goals across 139 appearances for Alaves and Espanyol, including 13 this term.
De la Fuente replaced Luis Enrique as manager following Spain's World Cup exit on penalties against Morocco in the last 16.
Spain travel to Hampden Park to take on Scotland in their next game on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 20Carvajal Ramos
- 4Nacho
- 5Laporte
- 3Balde
- 17Iago AspasSubstituted forCeballosat 58'minutes
- 16Rodri
- 15MerinoSubstituted forRuizat 81'minutes
- 21Olmo CarvajalSubstituted forPinoat 67'minutes
- 7MorataSubstituted forJoseluat 81'minutes
- 9GaviSubstituted forOyarzabalat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Porro
- 6Martínez
- 8Ruiz
- 10Ceballos
- 11Pino
- 12Joselu
- 13Sánchez
- 14Gayà
- 18Oyarzabal
- 19Nico Williams
- 22Zubimendi
- 23Raya
Norway
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Nyland
- 22PedersenSubstituted forRyersonat 74'minutes
- 4Strandberg
- 15Østigård
- 5MelingSubstituted forBjørkanat 74'minutes
- 6Berg
- 8BergeSubstituted forSolbakkenat 74'minutes
- 10ØdegaardBooked at 41mins
- 16Aursnes
- 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forStrand Larsenat 74'minutes
- 19SørlothBooked at 51minsSubstituted forBrynhildsenat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thorsby
- 3Gregersen
- 7Brynhildsen
- 9Solbakken
- 12Karlstrøm
- 13Selvik
- 14Ryerson
- 17Bjørkan
- 18Thorstvedt
- 20Dæhli
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 23Strand Larsen
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 3, Norway 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Patrick Berg (Norway) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nacho.
Post update
Alejandro Balde (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway).
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodri (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Post update
Foul by Alejandro Balde (Spain).
Post update
Stefan Strandberg (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dani Ceballos (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jørgen Strand Larsen (Norway).
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Ola Brynhildsen replaces Alexander Sørloth.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 3, Norway 0. Joselu (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodri.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 2, Norway 0. Joselu (Spain) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Fabián Ruiz replaces Mikel Merino.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain. Joselu replaces Álvaro Morata.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Berg with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Spain. Mikel Merino tries a through ball, but Yeremy Pino is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mikel Merino (Spain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Carvajal.