David Norman is 6ft 4ins (1.95m) tall and was most recently with Cavalry FC

Northampton Town have signed Canadian defender David Norman on a deal to the end of the season.

The 24-year-old began his career at Vancouver Whitecaps and his previous clubs also include David Beckham's Inter Miami.

His only experience of British football came with Scottish club Queen of the South in the 2018-19 season.

Norman was named among the Northampton substitutes for Saturday's away game against Doncaster Rovers.