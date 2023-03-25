Last updated on .From the section England

James came on as a late substitute against Italy

Euro 2024 qualifying - Group C: England v Ukraine Venue: Wembley Date: Sunday, 26 March Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Chelsea defender Reece James will miss England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday through injury.

The 23-year-old has returned to the Premier League club for what the Football Association says is "assessment of an ongoing issue".

James came on for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after 85 minutes of Thursday's 2-1 win over Italy in Naples.

Manager Gareth Southgate has decided not to call up any replacements.

James missed last year's World Cup with a knee injury and picked up another knee problem in December which kept him out for another month.

The remainder of the England squad, including the suspended Luke Shaw, will continue their preparations at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground on Saturday.