Braiden Graham became Linfield's youngest ever senior player when introduced as a second-half substitute

When, as a 15-year-old striker, you are singled out for special praise from someone of the stature of Northern Ireland record men's goalscorer David Healy, the chances are you have the potential to be something special.

Healy, scorer of 36 goals in 95 international appearances, also happens to be Braiden Graham's club manager at Irish Premiership champions Linfield.

The former Leeds United and Fulham striker handed the teenager his debut as a substitute in the second half of Friday's 5-0 league win over Dungannon Swifts.

After the game, he was gushing in his commendation of the exciting prospect, who at 15 years and 137 days, had just become the Belfast club's youngest ever senior player.

"He's got all the tools, all the attributes, but we'll not be getting carried away - he has got a long, tough road ahead of him," observed Healy.

"He brings goals, he brings energy and some of his link-up play when he came on was good.

"I've no doubt there were some teenage nerves, which is to be expected, but his parents were rightly proud and pleased with him tonight."

Linfield manager David Healy is Northern Ireland record men's goalscorer

Despite his tender years, Braiden has already impressed Healy and his backroom team with that most sought-after of football attributes, a keen eye for goal, a talent that will be further honed by the Linfield boss.

"I've seen Braiden for the last three years or so in and around the academy - he stepped up to under-18s, he's playing under-20s, against real physical specimens in some of the teams he is playing against," added Healy, who brought Graham off the bench after 76 minutes of the game at Stangmore Park.

"He's brave and he's 'goals, goals, goals', he prowls in and around and he's a deadly finisher.

"Probably the only surprise was he didn't land on something during the short period he was on the pitch.

"He'll get all the help and advice and coaching points that we can give him and I, as an ex-centre forward, can offer him.

"He's a sponge, he wants to learn, and he has a good future ahead of him."