Queen of the South v Peterhead

Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00PeterheadPeterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|29
|19
|9
|1
|49
|17
|32
|66
|2
|Falkirk
|29
|16
|7
|6
|56
|30
|26
|55
|3
|Alloa
|30
|15
|6
|9
|49
|38
|11
|51
|4
|Airdrieonians
|30
|14
|7
|9
|70
|44
|26
|49
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|30
|14
|4
|12
|53
|44
|9
|46
|6
|Queen of Sth
|30
|12
|6
|12
|46
|47
|-1
|42
|7
|Montrose
|29
|11
|8
|10
|42
|40
|2
|41
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|30
|9
|7
|14
|34
|46
|-12
|34
|9
|Clyde
|30
|3
|6
|21
|29
|63
|-34
|15
|10
|Peterhead
|29
|2
|6
|21
|13
|72
|-59
|12