Cove Rangers v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|30
|16
|6
|8
|58
|39
|19
|54
|2
|Dundee
|29
|14
|8
|7
|47
|32
|15
|50
|3
|Ayr
|31
|14
|7
|10
|56
|40
|16
|49
|4
|Partick Thistle
|30
|13
|6
|11
|49
|40
|9
|45
|5
|Morton
|29
|11
|10
|8
|41
|35
|6
|43
|6
|Inverness CT
|29
|10
|9
|10
|40
|41
|-1
|39
|7
|Raith Rovers
|28
|10
|8
|10
|39
|37
|2
|38
|8
|Arbroath
|30
|6
|13
|11
|28
|41
|-13
|31
|9
|Cove Rangers
|30
|6
|8
|16
|34
|65
|-31
|26
|10
|Hamilton
|28
|6
|7
|15
|25
|47
|-22
|25
