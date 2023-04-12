Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh2GatesheadGateshead5

Eastleigh 2-5 Gateshead

National League

Aaron Martin's double helped Gateshead earn their sixth straight National League win after a 5-2 victory at promotion hopefuls Eastleigh.

Martin fired the visitors in front in the seventh minute, tucking the ball into the bottom corner, but Eastleigh responded four minutes later when Charlie Carter capitalised on a poor backpass to smash low into the corner.

Daniel Ward came close for the Heed when his long-range effort whistled over the bar, but Adam Campbell restored the lead for the visitors in the 27th minute.

Martin earned his brace five minutes after the break and Greg Olley completed a good team move with a top-corner finish in the 63rd minute.

Owen Bailey added a fifth for Gateshead in the 82nd minute but the Spitfires pulled one back through Kairo Mitchell just one minute later.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 1McDonnell
  • 21Rutherford
  • 6Maghoma
  • 2CampSubstituted forWhitehallat 46'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 5Martin
  • 4Atangana
  • 16McKiernanBooked at 45mins
  • 11Hill
  • 7CarterSubstituted forMcDonaghat 73'minutes
  • 18Mitchell
  • 3KellySubstituted forHarperat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Langston
  • 17Harper
  • 8Cissé
  • 33McDonagh
  • 9Whitehall

Gateshead

  • 1MarschallBooked at 78mins
  • 32Magnay
  • 2Tinkler
  • 10Olley
  • 17PaniSubstituted forWearneat 61'minutes
  • 12WardBooked at 58mins
  • 42ContehBooked at 76mins
  • 33WhelanSubstituted forFrancisat 70'minutes
  • 8Bailey
  • 11Campbell
  • 15MartinSubstituted forDinangaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 31Montgomery
  • 44Wearne
  • 6Storey
  • 18Francis
  • 9Dinanga
Referee:
James Durkin

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 5.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Marcus Dinanga replaces Aaron Martin.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 5. Kairo Mitchell (Eastleigh).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 5. Owen Bailey (Gateshead).

  6. Booking

    Filip Marschall (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Booking

    Kamil Conteh (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Gerry McDonagh replaces Charlie Carter.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Ed Francis replaces Callum Whelan.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 4. Greg Olley (Gateshead).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Stephen Wearne replaces Connor Pani.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Vincent Harper replaces Michael Kelly.

  13. Booking

    Daniel Ward (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Booking

    Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 3. Aaron Martin (Gateshead).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Daniel Whitehall replaces Brennan Camp.

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 2.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 2.

  19. Booking

    JJ McKiernan (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 2. Adam Campbell (Gateshead).

