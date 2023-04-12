Eastleigh 2-5 Gateshead

Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 5.
Aaron Martin's double helped Gateshead earn their sixth straight National League win after a 5-2 victory at promotion hopefuls Eastleigh.
Martin fired the visitors in front in the seventh minute, tucking the ball into the bottom corner, but Eastleigh responded four minutes later when Charlie Carter capitalised on a poor backpass to smash low into the corner.
Daniel Ward came close for the Heed when his long-range effort whistled over the bar, but Adam Campbell restored the lead for the visitors in the 27th minute.
Martin earned his brace five minutes after the break and Greg Olley completed a good team move with a top-corner finish in the 63rd minute.
Owen Bailey added a fifth for Gateshead in the 82nd minute but the Spitfires pulled one back through Kairo Mitchell just one minute later.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 1McDonnell
- 21Rutherford
- 6Maghoma
- 2CampSubstituted forWhitehallat 46'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 5Martin
- 4Atangana
- 16McKiernanBooked at 45mins
- 11Hill
- 7CarterSubstituted forMcDonaghat 73'minutes
- 18Mitchell
- 3KellySubstituted forHarperat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Langston
- 17Harper
- 8Cissé
- 33McDonagh
- 9Whitehall
Gateshead
- 1MarschallBooked at 78mins
- 32Magnay
- 2Tinkler
- 10Olley
- 17PaniSubstituted forWearneat 61'minutes
- 12WardBooked at 58mins
- 42ContehBooked at 76mins
- 33WhelanSubstituted forFrancisat 70'minutes
- 8Bailey
- 11Campbell
- 15MartinSubstituted forDinangaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 31Montgomery
- 44Wearne
- 6Storey
- 18Francis
- 9Dinanga
- Referee:
- James Durkin
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 5.
Substitution, Gateshead. Marcus Dinanga replaces Aaron Martin.
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Gateshead 5. Kairo Mitchell (Eastleigh).
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 5. Owen Bailey (Gateshead).
Filip Marschall (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kamil Conteh (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution, Eastleigh. Gerry McDonagh replaces Charlie Carter.
Substitution, Gateshead. Ed Francis replaces Callum Whelan.
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 4. Greg Olley (Gateshead).
Substitution, Gateshead. Stephen Wearne replaces Connor Pani.
Substitution, Eastleigh. Vincent Harper replaces Michael Kelly.
Daniel Ward (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Whitehall (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 3. Aaron Martin (Gateshead).
Substitution, Eastleigh. Daniel Whitehall replaces Brennan Camp.
Second Half begins Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 2.
First Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 2.
JJ McKiernan (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Gateshead 2. Adam Campbell (Gateshead).