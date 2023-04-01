Bromley v Solihull Moors

BromleyBromley15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|41
|29
|10
|2
|103
|36
|67
|97
|2
|Wrexham
|39
|30
|7
|2
|100
|35
|65
|97
|3
|Woking
|40
|21
|9
|10
|65
|41
|24
|72
|4
|Chesterfield
|39
|21
|8
|10
|67
|44
|23
|71
|5
|Barnet
|39
|20
|7
|12
|72
|62
|10
|67
|6
|Eastleigh
|40
|19
|7
|14
|48
|43
|5
|64
|7
|Boreham Wood
|39
|16
|14
|9
|44
|33
|11
|62
|8
|Bromley
|39
|15
|13
|11
|55
|49
|6
|58
|9
|Wealdstone
|40
|15
|11
|14
|51
|63
|-12
|56
|10
|Solihull Moors
|39
|15
|10
|14
|59
|54
|5
|55
|11
|Dag & Red
|39
|16
|7
|16
|56
|65
|-9
|55
|12
|Southend
|39
|15
|8
|16
|45
|40
|5
|53
|13
|Altrincham
|40
|14
|10
|16
|59
|71
|-12
|52
|14
|Oldham
|39
|12
|11
|16
|51
|56
|-5
|47
|15
|Maidenhead United
|40
|13
|8
|19
|44
|56
|-12
|47
|16
|Halifax
|39
|12
|10
|17
|37
|45
|-8
|46
|17
|York
|40
|11
|10
|19
|46
|53
|-7
|43
|18
|Aldershot
|40
|12
|7
|21
|54
|68
|-14
|43
|19
|Dorking
|39
|12
|7
|20
|56
|84
|-28
|43
|20
|Gateshead
|37
|9
|14
|14
|48
|55
|-7
|40
|21
|Yeovil
|38
|7
|17
|14
|32
|43
|-11
|38
|22
|Torquay
|39
|8
|10
|21
|45
|69
|-24
|34
|23
|Scunthorpe
|40
|8
|10
|22
|46
|75
|-29
|34
|24
|Maidstone United
|40
|5
|9
|26
|43
|86
|-43
|24
