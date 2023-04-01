Close menu
Premier League
Man CityManchester City4LiverpoolLiverpool1

Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool: Pep Guardiola's side overcome Erling Haaland's absence to sink Reds

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments975

Mohamed Salah scores for Liverpool against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium in the Premier League
Mohamed Salah has scored 11 goals in 18 Liverpool appearances against Manchester City in all competitions

Manchester City maintained the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal by shrugging off the absence of the injured Erling Haaland to outclass Liverpool with a magnificent display at Etihad Stadium.

City's 42-goal striker was ruled out with a groin injury, but Pep Guardiola's reigning champions demonstrated their all-round strength by coming from a goal down against a Liverpool side who have made life so difficult for them in the past, to run out convincing winners.

Liverpool caught City with a counter-attack after 17 minutes to take the lead, Diogo Jota making the break before Mohamed Salah applied a thumping finish.

City responded in devastating fashion with the outstanding Jack Grealish, who made a crucial intervention on Salah when Liverpool had the chance to double their lead, crossing for Julian Alvarez to equalise after 27 minutes.

Alvarez was the creator as City went ahead 53 seconds after the break, his raking pass finding Riyad Mahrez, who crossed for Kevin de Bruyne to slide home from close range.

John Stones delivered a masterclass in an unaccustomed role which saw him advance into midfield but also drop back into defence when required, and with City in total control Ilkay Gundogan added the third after a goalmouth skirmish.

Grealish deserved a goal and it duly arrived in the 74th minute when he timed his arrival perfectly to turn in De Bruyne's cross as Liverpool ended beaten and bedraggled.

Grealish shows his class

When Grealish was substituted to a standing ovation late on, he fully deserved the accolade after a performance of the highest class.

The 27-year-old England winger tormented Trent Alexander-Arnold, delivered an equaliser on a plate for Alvarez and then scored the fourth goal that gave the scoreline a more accurate reflection of City's supremacy over Liverpool.

Among all of his contributions, the lung-busting run to chase back and block Salah as the Egyptian raced clear with the option of setting up Jota was vital. Seconds later he was playing in Alavarez and City were level.

Grealish has grown into his role at Manchester City and clearly has the faith of his manager, who embraced him in a bear hug as he left the field.

Even stripped of Haaland, City were scintillating and gave a graphic demonstration of the gap that has opened up between them and Liverpool, who have been the only side to provide them with serious opposition in the title race in recent years.

The stylish performance of Stones, spending time breaking up attacks and spraying passes around in midfield to show what a naturally gifted footballer he is, showed that Guardiola's side have many strings to their bow and this was a huge reminder to Arsenal that they will not give up their title without a fight.

Jack Grealish scores Manchester City's fourth goal against Liverpool
Jack Grealish has more Premier League goal involvements against Liverpool than he does any other opponent (7 - 3 goals, 4 assists)

Liverpool's decline made clear

Liverpool have been the shadow on Manchester City's shoulder in the title races of recent times - now they are simply a shadow of the side that chased a historic quadruple last season.

Jurgen Klopp's team may occasionally show their former selves, like in the 7-0 demolition of Manchester United, but too often this season they have been mediocre and now they face a fight to finish in the top four.

The midfield pairing of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho look tired and vulnerable and Virgil van Dijk has lost much of his old authority at the heart of the defence.

Alexander-Arnold had another dismal 90 minutes and Andrew Robertson, his full-back partner on the other side, did not fare much better. Both were left exposed and City took full toll.

Much is made of Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham but even if they are successful against opposition from many of Europe's elite, the idea that the brilliant teenager will cure all their ills is a delusion.

Klopp looked, in turns, furious and bemused at Liverpool's rank bad defending, lack of intensity and the manner in which they were over-powered - but given their previous form this season, he should not have been that surprised.

Player of the match

GrealishJack Grealish

with an average of 7.71

Manchester City

  1. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.71

  2. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    7.57

  3. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.25

  4. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.17

  5. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.01

  6. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.98

  7. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.95

  8. Squad number80Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    6.79

  9. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.70

  10. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.62

  11. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.45

  12. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.43

  13. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.33

Liverpool

  1. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    5.62

  2. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    5.31

  3. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    5.16

  4. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    5.09

  5. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    4.88

  6. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    4.79

  7. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    4.76

  8. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    4.66

  9. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    4.60

  10. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    4.57

  11. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    4.07

  12. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    3.61

  13. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    3.34

  14. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    3.25

  15. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    3.22

  16. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    3.05

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 16RodriBooked at 33minsSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 83'minutes
  • 8Gündogan
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 5Stones
  • 19Álvarez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forPalmerat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 4Phillips
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 21Gómez
  • 32Perrone
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 70'minutes
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 70'minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 14Henderson
  • 11SalahBooked at 19minsSubstituted forNúñezat 70'minutes
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forMilnerat 82'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forFirminoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 9Firmino
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Núñez
  • 29Arthur
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
52,877

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 4, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Liverpool 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

  5. Post update

    Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Cole Palmer replaces Jack Grealish.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

  10. Post update

    Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Konstantinos Tsimikas (Liverpool).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Rodri.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Cody Gakpo.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  20. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
