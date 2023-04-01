Match ends, Arsenal 4, Leeds United 1.
Gabriel Jesus scored his first Arsenal goals since October as the Gunners restored their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win over Leeds.
Second-placed Manchester City's victory at home to Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime had cut the gap to five points, but Jesus's first-half penalty - awarded for Luke Ayling's mistimed challenge on the Brazilian - put Mikel Arteta's side in front just after the half-hour mark.
Leeds had created the better opportunities in the opening half hour of the contest, with Rasmus Kristensen, Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison all testing home keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
But they fell further behind two minutes into the second half when Ben White converted Gabriel Martinelli's low cross via the underside of the crossbar.
Arsenal dominated from that moment on and Jesus - recalled to the side in place of Bukayo Saka - made it 3-0 with a clinical first-time finish from Leandro Trossard's drilled cross.
Rasmus Kristensen pulled a goal back for Leeds via a heavy deflection off Oleksandr Zinchenko, but Granit Xhaka's late header from Martin Odegaard's delivery completed the scoring with six minutes remaining.
The defeat leaves Javi Gracia's team hovering a point above the relegation zone with 10 games of the campaign left to play.
Gunners triumph after tough opening
For large parts of the opening half hour, it looked like proving a frustrating afternoon for the Gunners as they toiled against the visitors' disciplined and organised rearguard.
In a frantic opening minute to the contest, Kristensen's fierce effort from the corner of the area was parried by Aaron Ramsdale before Martinelli had a goal-bound strike blocked at the other end.
But the Premier League leaders lacked tempo and rhythm in the early stages and were indebted to Ramsdale yet again in the minutes leading up to Jesus's opener.
Crysencio Summerville sent a low shot into the arms of the Arsenal goalkeeper after a slaloming run, before Harrison's powerful close-range effort was palmed away by the 24-year-old.
However, Jesus's confident penalty appeared to settle the nerves of the home side, who saw the game out with consummate ease to earn manager Arteta his 100th win as Arsenal boss in all competitions.
Before kick-off, both teams paid tribute to former Arsenal and Leeds player David Rocastle, who passed away just over 22 years ago.
Mascots from both clubs carried shirts bearing the late midfielder's name onto the pitch as the teams emerged from the Emirates Stadium tunnel.
Leeds fail to build on strong start
Leeds boss Gracia said before the game that the recent international break had left his squad with "big problems" before the trip to north London, with Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto suffering injuries while playing for their respective countries.
The visitors lined up in a 4-3-3 formation at the Emirates, with Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra either side of Brenden Aaronson up front, and Jack Harrison, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca in midfield.
Harrison did an excellent job of stifling Odegaard in the opening exchanges, having apparently been given strict instructions to man-mark the Norwegian when the Gunners were in possession.
Unfortunately for Gracia's team, they failed to make the most of three good first-half opportunities and rarely looked like recovering from Jesus's first-half penalty.
With games against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth coming up in their next six games, April is set to be a crucial month for Gracia's team as they look to keep their heads above water.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4White
- 16Holding
- 6Gabriel
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 85'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forSmith Roweat 85'minutes
- 5ParteySubstituted forJorginhoat 60'minutes
- 34XhakaSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 86'minutes
- 19Trossard
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forSakaat 60'minutes
- 11Martinelli
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 7Saka
- 10Smith Rowe
- 15Kiwior
- 20Jorginho
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 24Nelson
- 30Turner
- 97Walters
Leeds
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 5KochBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCooperat 74'minutes
- 21Struijk
- 3Firpo
- 25Kristensen
- 8Roca
- 11HarrisonSubstituted forBamfordat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23SinisterraSubstituted forRodrigoat 65'minutes
- 7AaronsonSubstituted forMcKennieat 65'minutes
- 10SummervilleSubstituted forRutterat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Cooper
- 9Bamford
- 18Gyabi
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Robles
- 24Rutter
- 28McKennie
- 42Greenwood
- 63Gray
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 60,283
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, Leeds United 1.
Post update
Foul by Ben White (Arsenal).
Post update
Illan Meslier (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Junior Firpo.
Post update
Hand ball by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Booking
Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jorginho (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Leandro Trossard is caught offside.
Post update
Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Leandro Trossard tries a through ball, but Kieran Tierney is caught offside.
Post update
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Leeds United).
Post update
Ben White (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Fábio Vieira replaces Granit Xhaka.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Martin Ødegaard.
If this guy helps to the title it will be one of the signings of the season.
He's been brilliant since he's come in.
Cheap as well.
Signing of the January transfer window. Trossard, great performance again.
Ben White has been brilliant all season – what more does he have to do to get in to the reckoning for England?
I wonder if he still believes United will finish above us?
LoL they said.
We didn't pay 50 million for Ben White, we paid 50 million for Benny Blaaaaaaaaancoooooooo!!!!!!!!
Trossard is proving a great signing.
I’ll take 8 wins.
Leeds made it difficult for Arsenal, good result for Arsenal.
One game at a time. COYG