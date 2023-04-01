Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea0Aston VillaAston Villa2

Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery's side earn composed win

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ben Chilwell pushes Ashley Young
Chelsea had 25 shots with eight on target while Villa managed five attempts, two on target

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery masterminded another victory away from home with a composed display against Chelsea to increase pressure on Blues boss Graham Potter.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring from a Marc Cucurella blunder at Stamford Bridge, latching on to the Chelsea defender's backwards header to lob home, before John McGinn's second-half rocket put the game out of reach for the home side.

It was a familiar tale for Chelsea, who squandered chance after chance as Villa exploited their weakness on the counter-attack.

It is the Villans fifth win on the road since Emery took over in October and means they have now picked up 16 points away from home, a tally equalled only by Manchester City in that time.

All 10 of Chelsea's victories this season have come against bottom-half opposition but this loss means they drop into 11th themselves while Villa move up to ninth, one point off Liverpool in eighth.

Villa continue brilliant run

Aston Villa's record of 26 points in 14 games under Emery is bettered only by the Premier League's top three - Arsenal and the two Manchester clubs.

Based on this performance, it is easy to see why.

Villa were happy to sit back and allow Chelsea to dominate in the attack, creating little themselves but benefiting from the home side's poor finishing.

McGinn had hammered a powerful strike off the bar moments before Watkins' opener but fired a 25-yard shot into the net in the 56th minute while Watkins' goal was his fifth in as many consecutive away matches.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, making his 100th Aston Villa appearance, made a superb save with his feet to deny Joao Felix in the latter stages - as Emery's genius engineered an important away win.

Emery outlined his side's European ambitions after their 3-0 win over Bournemouth last time out - and with this victory, Villa's hopes of qualification are growing.

Chelsea take step backwards

Chelsea were 12 places above Villa when the reverse fixture was played on 16 October, but they were separated only by goal difference coming into this game.

While their two wins in three matches before the international break had eased some pressure on Potter, this loss puts him firmly back in the spotlight.

His side were victims of their own downfall for the opener as Cucurella's error, which could have been avoided had he left the ball for Kalidou Koulibaly to clear, allowed Watkins to chip goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and they were vulnerable to the break throughout.

Trailing by one, they went on to pepper Villa's goal with chances as Kai Havertz and Felix saw efforts well saved. Then Ben Chilwell headed home a perfectly weighted Enzo Fernandez pass but was deemed to have pushed Ashley Young in the back as he leapt and the goal was disallowed.

Chelsea's best chance came to Mykhaylo Mudryk - signed in January in an £89m deal - when he collected the ball just inside the area and was one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his tame effort barely tested Martinez.

The Ukraine winger is yet to find the net in eight Chelsea appearances - and the sense that Potter is missing a clinical scorer remains. Here, they drew a blank despite 27 efforts at goal.

Their lack of potency persisted in the second half as N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic also missed chances and fans made their disappointment known as boos rang around Stamford Bridge at full-time.

Player of the match

McGinnJohn McGinn

with an average of 8.92

Chelsea

  Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    4.50

  Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    4.42

  Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    3.73

  Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    3.60

  Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    3.49

  Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    3.48

  Squad number31Player nameMadueke
    Average rating

    3.43

  Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    3.42

  Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    3.21

  Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    3.21

  Squad number15Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    3.14

  Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    3.09

  Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    2.96

  Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    2.79

  Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    2.48

Aston Villa

  Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    8.92

  Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    8.57

  Squad number1Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    8.43

  Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    8.27

  Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    8.12

  Squad number15Player nameÁlex Moreno
    Average rating

    8.08

  Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    8.06

  Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    8.02

  Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    7.98

  Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    7.92

  Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    7.86

  Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    7.61

  Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    7.40

  Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    7.32

  Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    7.30

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24James
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 32CucurellaSubstituted forPulisicat 80'minutes
  • 12Loftus-CheekSubstituted forKantéat 57'minutes
  • 5FernándezBooked at 68mins
  • 8KovacicBooked at 39minsSubstituted forGallagherat 80'minutes
  • 21ChilwellBooked at 54mins
  • 29Havertz
  • 15MudrykSubstituted forMaduekeat 57'minutes
  • 11João Félix

Substitutes

  • 4Badiashile
  • 7Kanté
  • 10Pulisic
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 19Mount
  • 23Gallagher
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 31Madueke

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1E Martínez
  • 18Young
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 15Moreno LoperaSubstituted forDigneat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7McGinn
  • 44KamaraBooked at 4minsSubstituted forChambersat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forDendonckerat 87'minutes
  • 41J Ramsey
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forBaileyat 76'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 3Santos Silva
  • 9Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 22Durán
  • 27Digne
  • 31Bailey
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 38Sinisalo
  • 64Wright
Referee:
Andy Madley
Attendance:
40,082

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home27
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Aston Villa 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).

  6. Booking

    Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Noni Madueke (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Digne (Aston Villa).

  9. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. N'Golo Kanté tries a through ball, but Ben Chilwell is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Emiliano Martínez.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Enzo Fernández.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Lucas Digne replaces Álex Moreno.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Noni Madueke.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Leander Dendoncker replaces Douglas Luiz.

  17. Booking

    Calum Chambers (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

