Kai Havertz has overcome a fever and is looking to score in four consecutive Chelsea appearances for the first time

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea pair Reece James and Kai Havertz are available despite returning from their national teams early due to injury and illness respectively.

Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante will also be in the squad but Christian Pulisic is a doubt and this game comes too soon for Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana.

Boubacar Kamara is fit for Villa after two matches out with an ankle injury. Leander Dendoncker also returns.

Matty Cash will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a calf injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I have to put my hands up and admit I've got Aston Villa wrong under Unai Emery.

It felt to me like Villa had made a bit of progress since he replaced Steven Gerrard at the end of October but I found out this week that only three teams - Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United - have picked up more points since his first game in charge, a 3-1 win over United on 6 November.

That stat surprised me, although I do always think of Villa as being dangerous. They carry a threat, whoever they play.

In contrast, I keep asking myself why I keep going for Chelsea - they have done much better in the table based on my predictions than in real life - and I guess they have pulled the wool over my eyes all season.

You can call me stubborn if you like but I am still going to stick with the Blues now because I do think they are getting better.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won nine of the past 11 Premier League meetings, with their only defeat in that run coming at Villa Park on the final day of the 2020-21 season.

Aston Villa's solitary victory in their last 19 away matches versus Chelsea in all competitions was by 3-1 in the league on 31 December 2011 (D5, L13).

Chelsea

Chelsea are unbeaten in three league games, winning two - as many as in their previous 15 attempts. Their six goals in those three fixtures equals their tally from the previous 12.

Chelsea made it three wins in three league matches under Graham Potter when they beat Villa 2-0 away in October; the Blues have won only four of their subsequent 18 league games.

All 10 of Chelsea's league victories this season were against teams currently in the bottom half of the table.

There have been 26 Premier League goals scored at Stamford Bridge in 2022-23, fewer than at any other ground.

Potter is winless in all five home matches as a manager against Aston Villa in all competitions (D2, L3).

Kai Havertz can score in four consecutive Chelsea appearances in all competitions for the first time.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept 34 clean sheets in 99 Premier League appearances.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa are vying to go five league matches without defeat for the first time since December 2020. The last fixture in that sequence was a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Villa have earned 26 points from 14 games under Unai Emery, with only Arsenal and the two Manchester clubs faring better during that period.

They have taken 13 points out of a possible 18 in away matches since Emery took charge, having been winless in their previous seven fixtures on the road this season (D2, L5).

The Villans have scored in all 14 Premier League games under Emery, their longest run since a 17-match streak from August to December 2009.

Emery's last two competitive encounters versus Chelsea were both European finals: Arsenal's 4-1 defeat in the 2019 Europa League and Villarreal's penalty shootout loss in the 2021 European Super Cup.

Ollie Watkins can become the first Villa player to score in five successive Premier League away matches. He has faced Chelsea five times and never scored.

Emiliano Martínez is poised to make his 100th Premier League appearance for Villa and could become the first goalkeeper to register 34 clean sheets for the club in as few games. Mark Bosnich and Brad Friedel both kept 33 shutouts.

