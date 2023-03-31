Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brentford will be without Shandon Baptiste, who is banned after being sent off against Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey is back in training after a knee injury and could feature for the first time in a month.

Several players may be rested after flying back from international duty, while Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder remain out.

Brentford are without midfielder Shandon Baptiste, who is suspended.

Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter remain out with respective calf and knee injuries.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is such a difficult one to call. Both of these teams have had such good seasons and they don't lose very often.

Brentford are such a well-balanced side and they have a smart manager in Thomas Frank who can switch styles when it's needed.

I think the Bees will score, but I am going to go with Brighton to edge it.

I love the freedom and invention the Seagulls are playing with and they are so good to watch. They have such great imagination, which might just give them the edge against Brentford's excellent organisation.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v DMA's frontman Tommy O'Dell

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are aiming to complete their first league double over Brighton since the 2014-15 campaign when both sides were in the Championship.

The Bees have won two of the four league meetings at the Amex Stadium, which both came in the Championship.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have lost just one of their past nine Premier League matches (W5, D3).

They have lost only one of their 13 games in all competitions in 2023 (W9, D3).

The Seagulls could earn four consecutive home wins in all competitions for the first time since 2018.

Five of Brighton's seven Premier League defeats this season have come against London clubs, including three of their four home losses.

Brighton have conceded 14 goals from set pieces in this season's top flight, a division-high proportion of 45%.

Brentford

Brentford have lost just one of their last 15 league games (W7, D7).

Victory would be their 100th win in the top flight.

The Bees are unbeaten in all 31 Premier League matches in which they have taken the lead (W23, D8).

Including penalties, Brentford have scored a league-high 19 goals from set pieces this season,

Ivan Toney has scored eight goals in his 12 away appearances in the Premier League this season - only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have fared better.

