Close menu
Premier League
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Fulham preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fulham's Joao Palhinha
Joao Palhinha returns after being banned for Fulham's last two Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma pulled out of international duty with Colombia due to injury and will be assessed.

Fulham are without suspended pair Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, who were both sent off in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Head coach Marco Silva, also dismissed during that tie, will be in the dugout as he requested a personal hearing over his FA charge, delaying any suspension.

Joao Palhinha is available after a ban.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Like most of the teams fighting relegation, Bournemouth are relying heavily on their home form to pick up the points they need to stay up, so it is probably good news for them that I am not backing them to win here.

The Cherries are bottom of the league table based on my predictions with only one win all season, but every time I write them off they get a good result.

Fulham will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, who were both sent off in their FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, and they have now lost three games in a row in all competitions.

But I'd be surprised if we don't see some sort of reaction from them after what happened at Old Trafford. They had actually played really well in that game before everything fell apart for them near the end.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v DMA's frontman Tommy O'Dell

Bournemouth have conceded 11 headed goals in the Premier League this season - no other side has conceded more

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham have won only one of their past 11 league matches against Bournemouth (D5, L5).
  • The last three encounters have all ended in draws, with the away side scoring first each time.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have lost three of their last four league games, and only taken 11 points from 17 fixtures.
  • They have conceded 54 goals in the Premier League, more than any other team this season, although only 16 of those have come at home.
  • The Cherries beat Liverpool in their most recent home match; it's their only win in 15 attempts this season versus teams currently in the top half of the table (D4, L10).
  • Dango Ouattara has provided an assist for three of Bournemouth's four Premier League goals at the Vitality Stadium in 2023.

Fulham

  • Fulham could lose three consecutive league matches for the first time this season.
  • Nine of their 10 league defeats in 2022-23 have come against teams starting the day in the top half of the table.
  • Fulham have conceded six goals in their last two Premier League games, having conceded just five in their previous 10.
  • The Cottagers could equal their club top-flight record with a sixth away win of the season, originally set in 1960-61 and repeated the following season.
  • Manor Solomon has scored four league goals at an average of one every 70 minutes, the best rate of any player with more than three goals in this season's top flight.

My Bournemouth line-up

Predict Bournemouth's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Fulham line-up

Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal28223366264069
2Man City27194467254261
3Man Utd2615564135650
4Tottenham28154952401249
5Newcastle261211339192047
6Liverpool26126847291842
7Brighton25126746311542
8Brentford27101254334942
9Fulham27116103837139
10Chelsea2710892928138
11Aston Villa27115113539-438
12Crystal Palace2869132238-1627
13Wolves2876152241-1927
14Leeds2768133544-926
15Everton2868142240-1826
16Nottm Forest2768132249-2726
17Leicester2774163847-925
18West Ham2666142434-1024
19Bournemouth2766152554-2924
20Southampton2865172346-2323
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport