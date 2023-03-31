Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Joao Palhinha returns after being banned for Fulham's last two Premier League games

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma pulled out of international duty with Colombia due to injury and will be assessed.

Fulham are without suspended pair Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, who were both sent off in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United.

Head coach Marco Silva, also dismissed during that tie, will be in the dugout as he requested a personal hearing over his FA charge, delaying any suspension.

Joao Palhinha is available after a ban.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Like most of the teams fighting relegation, Bournemouth are relying heavily on their home form to pick up the points they need to stay up, so it is probably good news for them that I am not backing them to win here.

The Cherries are bottom of the league table based on my predictions with only one win all season, but every time I write them off they get a good result.

Fulham will be without Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, who were both sent off in their FA Cup defeat by Manchester United, and they have now lost three games in a row in all competitions.

But I'd be surprised if we don't see some sort of reaction from them after what happened at Old Trafford. They had actually played really well in that game before everything fell apart for them near the end.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v DMA's frontman Tommy O'Dell

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have won only one of their past 11 league matches against Bournemouth (D5, L5).

The last three encounters have all ended in draws, with the away side scoring first each time.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost three of their last four league games, and only taken 11 points from 17 fixtures.

They have conceded 54 goals in the Premier League, more than any other team this season, although only 16 of those have come at home.

The Cherries beat Liverpool in their most recent home match; it's their only win in 15 attempts this season versus teams currently in the top half of the table (D4, L10).

Dango Ouattara has provided an assist for three of Bournemouth's four Premier League goals at the Vitality Stadium in 2023.

Fulham

Fulham could lose three consecutive league matches for the first time this season.

Nine of their 10 league defeats in 2022-23 have come against teams starting the day in the top half of the table.

Fulham have conceded six goals in their last two Premier League games, having conceded just five in their previous 10.

The Cottagers could equal their club top-flight record with a sixth away win of the season, originally set in 1960-61 and repeated the following season.

Manor Solomon has scored four league goals at an average of one every 70 minutes, the best rate of any player with more than three goals in this season's top flight.

My Bournemouth line-up Predict Bournemouth's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Fulham line-up Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team