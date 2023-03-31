Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brennan Johnson is the only player to be involved in all of Nottingham Forest's league games this season but he was not fit enough to play for Wales during the international break

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood will miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury.

Brennan Johnson has a groin issue and is a doubt, along with Andre Ayew, Serge Aurier and Gustavo Scarpa.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Cheikhou Kouyate have returned to full training after lengthy injury absences.

Jonny begins a three-match ban for Wolves and Hwang Hee-chan misses out, but Boubacar Traore and Nelson Semedo are fit and Hugo Bueno could feature.

Ruben Neves is one booking away from triggering a two-match suspension.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is another tricky one between two teams in the bottom nine. I am worried about Wolves, who are still in trouble, but not as much as I am about Nottingham Forest.

It really feels like Forest can only pick up points at home, which piles the pressure on them for fixtures like this.

They lost their long unbeaten run at the City Ground against Newcastle last time out so this game feels even bigger.

The Forest fans have got behind their side so well all season but the players will be really nervous now. It's the same for a lot of the teams down there of course, but we don't know how they will handle that.

I don't see there being many goals - even one might be enough to decide things.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves could win three successive away league games against Nottingham Forest for the first time. They have taken 10 points from their four most recent visits to the City Ground.

Forest's only victory in the past eight league meetings was by 2-0 away in the Championship in January 2018 (D2, L5).

However, Nottingham Forest beat Wolves 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their EFL Cup quarter-final home tie this January.

Forest are hosting Wolves in a top-flight fixture for the first time since a 5-0 win in November 1983.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are winless in six Premier League games (D2, L4), having begun 2023 with a five-match unbeaten run in the division.

They have conceded at least twice in five of those latest six fixtures.

Forest's run of nine home matches without defeat in the top flight was ended by Newcastle last time out (W4, D5).

Steve Cooper's side have scored the opening goal in 10 of their 14 Premier League home games this season, a joint-high alongside Manchester City and Brentford. However, they've dropped points in five of those fixtures, more than any other side when scoring first at home.

Forest can equal their club Premier League record of scoring in 13 consecutive home matches, set from December 1994 to May 1995.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored one goal in 48 Premier League appearances for Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

It's four defeats in six league games for Wolves, who had only lost two of their first seven under Julen Lopetegui (W4, D1).

Wolves have won just three of their last 21 top-flight away matches, beating Everton twice and Southampton.

They are unbeaten in their past eight away league fixtures versus promoted opposition, with four wins and four draws.

Wolves' shot conversion rate of 6.9% in the Premier League this season is the lowest of any side.

Their last 11 Premier League goals were scored by 11 different players, including two own goals.

Raul Jimenez has gone 21 Premier League appearances without a goal since scoring against Watford in March 2022.

