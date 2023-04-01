Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace won in the Premier League for the first time in 2023

Crystal Palace snatched victory over fellow strugglers Leicester City as Jean-Philippe Mateta scored deep into stoppage time in Roy Hodgson's first game since returning as manager.

Palace were dominant and recorded 20 shots by the break - the most in a Premier League half by any side since 2015 - but struggled to make a breakthrough.

They were made to pay for their wastefulness shortly into the second half when substitute Ricardo Pereira unleashed a well-struck effort after being teed up by Timothy Castagne.

But Leicester's lead was short-lived as Palace equalised only three minutes later when Eberechi Eze's free-kick hit the crossbar and deflected in off goalkeeper Daniel Iversen's back.

Palace captain Wilfried Zaha was forced off in the first half after pulling up with a groin injury.

The hosts won in dramatic fashion as Mateta turned his marker before slotting a low Jordan Ayew ball past Iversen.

Palace now sit five points clear of the drop zone in 12th, with Leicester one point adrift of safety in 18th.

Hodgson return begins with victory

Palace have newfound energy after Roy Hodgson's return

Hodgson has made an instant impact since returning to Selhurst Park last week.

Palace had failed to win a Premier League game since New Year's Eve and have struggled for goals this season, scoring the fewest of any side going into the game.

They were dominant in the first half and came closest as Cheick Doucoure forced Iversen into a goalline stop to deny the hosts early on.

The frontline of Eze, Zaha and Michael Olise regularly posed problems for the Leicester defence as Palace attacked at their slickest.

Zaha's injury took the wind out of their sails, but Palace fought back valiantly.

With games against five of the Premier League's bottom six to come in their final ten fixtures, Palace's newfound energy under Hodgson could be crucial.

Leicester denied drop-zone escape

Leicester are without a win in their past six Premier League games

Leicester missed the chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone, falling short in the final minute.

They tested the hosts on occasion, but Palace were dominant with 31 attempts on goal compared with Leicester's three.

The Foxes came close to snatching the first goal against the run of play when Victor Kristiansen's cross rattled the far post but Marc Guehi cleared the danger.

Pereira's goal halted Palace's progress, but the visitors failed to recover after the rapid equaliser.

Leicester are now winless in their past six matches, with ten games remaining to secure their Premier League status - including against fellow strugglers Leeds, West Ham, Wolves, Bournemouth and Everton.

Player of the match Mateta Jean-Philippe Mateta with an average of 8.28 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 8.28 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 7.40 Squad number 19 Player name Hughes Average rating 7.27 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 7.15 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 7.05 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.92 Squad number 28 Player name Doucouré Average rating 6.87 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 6.82 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 6.79 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 6.79 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 6.77 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.73 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.73 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 6.68 Leicester City Avg Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 5.70 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 5.68 Squad number 31 Player name Iversen Average rating 5.59 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 5.25 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 5.18 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 5.18 Squad number 16 Player name Kristiansen Average rating 5.02 Squad number 3 Player name Faes Average rating 5.02 Squad number 15 Player name Souttar Average rating 4.92 Squad number 20 Player name Daka Average rating 4.90 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 4.88 Squad number 37 Player name Tetê Average rating 4.74 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 4.23 Squad number 33 Player name Thomas Average rating 4.07

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 10 Eze 28 Doucouré 15 Schlupp 7 Olise 22 Édouard 11 Zaha 13 Guaita

2 Ward

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi Booked at 88mins

3 Mitchell

10 Eze Booked at 81mins

28 Doucouré

15 Schlupp Substituted for Hughes at 81' minutes

7 Olise

22 Édouard Substituted for Mateta at 86' minutes Booked at 90mins

11 Zaha Substituted for J Ayew at 45+1' minutes Substitutes 4 Milivojevic

8 Sambi Lokonga

9 J Ayew

14 Mateta

17 Clyne

18 McArthur

19 Hughes

21 Johnstone

44 Riedewald Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 31 Iversen 27 Castagne 15 Souttar 3 Faes 16 Kristiansen 25 Ndidi 22 Dewsbury-Hall 37 Tetê 10 Maddison 7 Barnes 20 Daka 31 Iversen

27 Castagne

15 Souttar Booked at 68mins

3 Faes

16 Kristiansen Booked at 29mins Substituted for Thomas at 60' minutes

25 Ndidi Booked at 89mins

22 Dewsbury-Hall Booked at 83mins

37 Tetê Substituted for Ricardo Pereira at 45' minutes

10 Maddison

7 Barnes

20 Daka Substituted for Iheanacho at 72' minutes Substitutes 1 Ward

4 Söyüncü

9 Vardy

14 Iheanacho

18 Amartey

21 Ricardo Pereira

24 Mendy

33 Thomas

42 Soumaré Referee: Tim Robinson Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 1. Booking Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a through ball. Post update Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Post update Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross. Post update Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Harry Souttar (Leicester City). Post update Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace). Post update Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City). Booking Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace). Post update Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Odsonne Édouard. Post update Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Iversen. Booking Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward