Crystal Palace snatched victory over fellow strugglers Leicester City as Jean-Philippe Mateta scored deep into stoppage time in Roy Hodgson's first game since returning as manager.
Palace were dominant and recorded 20 shots by the break - the most in a Premier League half by any side since 2015 - but struggled to make a breakthrough.
They were made to pay for their wastefulness shortly into the second half when substitute Ricardo Pereira unleashed a well-struck effort after being teed up by Timothy Castagne.
But Leicester's lead was short-lived as Palace equalised only three minutes later when Eberechi Eze's free-kick hit the crossbar and deflected in off goalkeeper Daniel Iversen's back.
Palace captain Wilfried Zaha was forced off in the first half after pulling up with a groin injury.
The hosts won in dramatic fashion as Mateta turned his marker before slotting a low Jordan Ayew ball past Iversen.
Palace now sit five points clear of the drop zone in 12th, with Leicester one point adrift of safety in 18th.
Hodgson return begins with victory
Hodgson has made an instant impact since returning to Selhurst Park last week.
Palace had failed to win a Premier League game since New Year's Eve and have struggled for goals this season, scoring the fewest of any side going into the game.
They were dominant in the first half and came closest as Cheick Doucoure forced Iversen into a goalline stop to deny the hosts early on.
The frontline of Eze, Zaha and Michael Olise regularly posed problems for the Leicester defence as Palace attacked at their slickest.
Zaha's injury took the wind out of their sails, but Palace fought back valiantly.
With games against five of the Premier League's bottom six to come in their final ten fixtures, Palace's newfound energy under Hodgson could be crucial.
Leicester denied drop-zone escape
Leicester missed the chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone, falling short in the final minute.
They tested the hosts on occasion, but Palace were dominant with 31 attempts on goal compared with Leicester's three.
The Foxes came close to snatching the first goal against the run of play when Victor Kristiansen's cross rattled the far post but Marc Guehi cleared the danger.
Pereira's goal halted Palace's progress, but the visitors failed to recover after the rapid equaliser.
Leicester are now winless in their past six matches, with ten games remaining to secure their Premier League status - including against fellow strugglers Leeds, West Ham, Wolves, Bournemouth and Everton.
Player of the match
MatetaJean-Philippe Mateta
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6GuéhiBooked at 88mins
- 3Mitchell
- 10EzeBooked at 81mins
- 28Doucouré
- 15SchluppSubstituted forHughesat 81'minutes
- 7Olise
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11ZahaSubstituted forJ Ayewat 45+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Milivojevic
- 8Sambi Lokonga
- 9J Ayew
- 14Mateta
- 17Clyne
- 18McArthur
- 19Hughes
- 21Johnstone
- 44Riedewald
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Iversen
- 27Castagne
- 15SouttarBooked at 68mins
- 3Faes
- 16KristiansenBooked at 29minsSubstituted forThomasat 60'minutes
- 25NdidiBooked at 89mins
- 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 83mins
- 37TetêSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 45'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 7Barnes
- 20DakaSubstituted forIheanachoat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 4Söyüncü
- 9Vardy
- 14Iheanacho
- 18Amartey
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 24Mendy
- 33Thomas
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home31
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 1.
Booking
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Leicester City 1. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Harry Souttar (Leicester City).
Post update
Foul by Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Booking
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Odsonne Édouard.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Daniel Iversen.
Booking
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Complete transformation, 50+ touches in Leicester's area, under Vieira we went 2-3 games without one of them. All very well saying we need a striker (yes it would be nice) but without creating chances not even Lineker can score goals.
So Croydon's very own Roy Hodgson shows the youngsters how it's done. He's a class act, he's our class act.
Come on you Palace !!
Can’t quite work Leicester out. Some quality players, seriously underperforming.
AMAZING........
Brendan Rodgers is STILL Leicester manager!
The change in the team since PV left is remarkable.