Roy Hodgson, 75, returns as Crystal Palace manager, having spent almost four years in charge between 2017 and 2021

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace welcome back goalkeepers Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone after respective hamstring and calf injuries.

Defenders Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards are the only absentees.

Leicester City are hopeful that Harry Souttar and Victor Kristiansen can play despite ankle issues.

Jonny Evans could return from a hamstring problem and Wout Faes is available after suspension, but Dennis Praet is a doubt with a dead leg and Youri Tielemans remains out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I was not surprised at all to see Roy Hodgson brought back to replace Patrick Vieira as Crystal Palace manager and I am confident they will stay up.

We know he is pragmatic and I really don't see him losing his first game back in charge, especially at Selhurst Park, but equally I can't imagine them going into free-scoring mode and going all out to win it.

Leicester are the opposite, because their strengths are all about their attacking flair. They play well whenever James Maddison is prominent and I am a huge fan of Harvey Barnes, but I just don't fancy the Foxes to keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester City are unbeaten in seven Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace, winning three and drawing four.

However, the Foxes have won just once in six league matches at Selhurst Park (D3, L2), with their last two visits ending level.

Palace's most recent Premier League victory over Leicester came under Roy Hodgson in February 2019, winning 4-1 at King Power Stadium.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's current 13-match winless streak in all competitions is their longest since going 16 games in a row without a victory between December 1980 and April 1981.

Palace haven't scored a first-half goal in any of their 12 top-flight fixtures this year.

They have suffered 13 Premier League defeats this term, one more than in 2021-22.

Roy Hodgson returns to take charge of his 149th Premier League game as Palace manager.

Wilfried Zaha has failed to score in any of his past 11 Premier League appearances.

Leicester City

Leicester have conceded the opening goal in all 10 of their top-flight matches in 2023.

The Foxes are the only side without a clean sheet since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup, shipping 22 goals in 12 games.

Brendan Rodgers' side have scored 24 of their 38 league goals in the opening half of matches this season; that equates to 63%, the highest share of first-half goals by any side.

On Saturday, Rodgers will equal Martin O'Neill's club record of 152 Premier League matches in charge of Leicester City.

Harvey Barnes is Leicester's top league scorer with nine goals and is vying to reach double figures in a top-flight campaign for the first time.

