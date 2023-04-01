Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 4.
Leah Galton's double helped Manchester United extend their lead at the top of the Women's Super League table with a ruthless win at Brighton.
Galton opened the scoring for the league leaders, heading in Katie Zelem's corner after 12 minutes.
She added her second in the 66th minute, rounding keeper Lydia Williams before finishing from a tight angle.
And substitutes Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia added late goals in the closing stages.
United's victory saw them go three points clear of second-placed Manchester City having played one game more.
Brighton's defeat leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.
Galton-inspired Man Utd continue title charge
There is no room for slip-ups in this season's WSL title race.
Just three points separated the top four before United's fixture with Brighton, but Marc Skinner's side were clinical, taking an early lead through Galton's close-range header.
Galton's opener was her seventh in the league this season and her third in her last three meetings with the Seagulls, with the forward benefiting from a superb cross from Zelem.
After Galton's second United continued to stream forward, with the striker denied a hat-trick by the feet of Williams, and Ella Toone's tap-in finish on the rebound ruled out for offside.
The visitors deservedly added their third as Williams met Zelem's 86th-minute corner. Less than two minutes later Garcia rounded the keeper to complete United's second consecutive 4-0 win.
Leaky Brighton continue to struggle
Brighton have not won in the WSL since November and have now gone 19 league matches without a clean sheet.
Led by interim manager Amy Merricks after Jens Scheuer left the club last month, the Seagulls are in a precarious position, two points above bottom club Leicester City having played one game fewer.
Once United went in front there looked to be only one winner. Brighton have won only one of their past 26 matches when conceding first.
Their best opportunity came five minutes into the second half but Lee Geum-Min was unable to turn in Jule Olme's pass.
But it was their leaky defence that cost them - the hosts have now conceded 50 goals in the league, 12 more than second-worst side Leicester.
Brighton and United face each other again in a fortnight's time in their FA Cup semi-final.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 25Williams
- 2Fox
- 21Morse
- 8Connolly
- 16Kullberg
- 3PattinsonBooked at 52mins
- 22Robinson
- 10OlmeBooked at 40mins
- 12BanceSubstituted forTerlandat 64'minutes
- 7SarriSubstituted forVisalliat 90'minutes
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 1Walsh
- 4Visalli
- 11Terland
- 13Stott
- 14Park
- 18Carter
- 20Williams
- 24Ferguson
- 40Startup
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 7Toone
- 8Bøe RisaSubstituted forWilliamsat 60'minutes
- 11Galton
- 23RussoSubstituted forGarcíaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Mannion
- 9Thomas
- 14Riviere
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 22Parris
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 39Middleton-Patel
- Referee:
- Stacey Fullicks
- Attendance:
- 4,375
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 4.
Post update
Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucía García.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Bri Visalli replaces Veatriki Sarri.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Lucía García is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 4. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 3. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Millie Turner (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lucía García replaces Alessia Russo.
Will be a thrilling run in.
Great win. On to the next one.