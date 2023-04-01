Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women4

Brighton & Hove Albion Women 0-4 Manchester United Women: Leah Galton nets double for WSL leaders

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments18

Manchester United players celebrate
Manchester United have scored eight goals in the first 15 minutes of matches, a league high

Leah Galton's double helped Manchester United extend their lead at the top of the Women's Super League table with a ruthless win at Brighton.

Galton opened the scoring for the league leaders, heading in Katie Zelem's corner after 12 minutes.

She added her second in the 66th minute, rounding keeper Lydia Williams before finishing from a tight angle.

And substitutes Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia added late goals in the closing stages.

United's victory saw them go three points clear of second-placed Manchester City having played one game more.

Brighton's defeat leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.

Galton-inspired Man Utd continue title charge

There is no room for slip-ups in this season's WSL title race.

Just three points separated the top four before United's fixture with Brighton, but Marc Skinner's side were clinical, taking an early lead through Galton's close-range header.

Galton's opener was her seventh in the league this season and her third in her last three meetings with the Seagulls, with the forward benefiting from a superb cross from Zelem.

After Galton's second United continued to stream forward, with the striker denied a hat-trick by the feet of Williams, and Ella Toone's tap-in finish on the rebound ruled out for offside.

The visitors deservedly added their third as Williams met Zelem's 86th-minute corner. Less than two minutes later Garcia rounded the keeper to complete United's second consecutive 4-0 win.

Leaky Brighton continue to struggle

Brighton have not won in the WSL since November and have now gone 19 league matches without a clean sheet.

Led by interim manager Amy Merricks after Jens Scheuer left the club last month, the Seagulls are in a precarious position, two points above bottom club Leicester City having played one game fewer.

Once United went in front there looked to be only one winner. Brighton have won only one of their past 26 matches when conceding first.

Their best opportunity came five minutes into the second half but Lee Geum-Min was unable to turn in Jule Olme's pass.

But it was their leaky defence that cost them - the hosts have now conceded 50 goals in the league, 12 more than second-worst side Leicester.

Brighton and United face each other again in a fortnight's time in their FA Cup semi-final.

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 25Williams
  • 2Fox
  • 21Morse
  • 8Connolly
  • 16Kullberg
  • 3PattinsonBooked at 52mins
  • 22Robinson
  • 10OlmeBooked at 40mins
  • 12BanceSubstituted forTerlandat 64'minutes
  • 7SarriSubstituted forVisalliat 90'minutes
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 1Walsh
  • 4Visalli
  • 11Terland
  • 13Stott
  • 14Park
  • 18Carter
  • 20Williams
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Startup

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 7Toone
  • 8Bøe RisaSubstituted forWilliamsat 60'minutes
  • 11Galton
  • 23RussoSubstituted forGarcíaat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Mannion
  • 9Thomas
  • 14Riviere
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 22Parris
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 39Middleton-Patel
Referee:
Stacey Fullicks
Attendance:
4,375

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucía García.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Bri Visalli replaces Veatriki Sarri.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Ella Toone tries a through ball, but Lucía García is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Veatriki Sarri with a headed pass.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 4. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0, Manchester United Women 3. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Megan Connolly.

  12. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  15. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Millie Turner (Manchester United Women).

  19. Post update

    Veatriki Sarri (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Lucía García replaces Alessia Russo.

Comments

18 comments

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 14:05

    Marc Skinner has done a fantastic job at Man Utd. You may well win the league and well done if you do!

  • Comment posted by Amin Yashed, today at 14:03

    Katie Zelem should replace Anthony in the men's team. Superb all round player.

  • Comment posted by Wilberfalse, today at 13:58

    I’ve never felt the word “thrash” is appropriate to sports activities. “Beaten” is a little milder, maybe.

  • Comment posted by Jayaess, today at 13:57

    A bit of a cruise in the end. Brighton's keeper has to be stronger for the first goal, you can't let a striker hold you off and beat you to the ball. And once united were 1-0 up they were mostly comfortable.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 13:56

    More of a drubbing than a thrashing but hey let's not get in the way of sensational headline.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 13:55

    A RECORD 4K fans there today - well done. Becoming clear that the fans are now there to promote this more than the EFL. Well done BBC.

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 13:55

    Katie Zelem is probably the most underrated player in the world, male or female.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 13:52

    Impressive the way United march on. City still favourites for me

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 13:45

    Four teams contesting the WSL title race and they all have tough games against at least one of the other top four contenders.
    Will be a thrilling run in.

  • Comment posted by Bread Pitt, today at 13:42

    High quality game!
    Great win. On to the next one.

  • Comment posted by Sport Report, today at 13:40

    Very exciting title race this year - well done Utd

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 13:38

    Well done girls. Bring it home 🏆

  • Comment posted by normanstanley, today at 13:32

    Just seen the 4th goal on Soccer Saturday............pretty much sums up the standard doesn't it?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 13:40

      Sport Report replied:
      Of your comments?

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 13:31

    Another great win....................well done Reds.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women1713224693741
2Man City Women16122234142038
3Chelsea Women15121239142537
4Arsenal Women1511223892935
5Aston Villa Women169253225729
6Everton Women156361715221
7West Ham Women1651101730-1316
8Liverpool Women154381627-1115
9Tottenham Women1640121934-1512
10Reading Women1632111836-1811
11Brighton Women1523101850-329
12Leicester City Women162113738-317
View full The FA Women's Super League table

