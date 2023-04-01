Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester United have scored eight goals in the first 15 minutes of matches, a league high

Leah Galton's double helped Manchester United extend their lead at the top of the Women's Super League table with a ruthless win at Brighton.

Galton opened the scoring for the league leaders, heading in Katie Zelem's corner after 12 minutes.

She added her second in the 66th minute, rounding keeper Lydia Williams before finishing from a tight angle.

And substitutes Rachel Williams and Lucia Garcia added late goals in the closing stages.

United's victory saw them go three points clear of second-placed Manchester City having played one game more.

Brighton's defeat leaves them just two points above the relegation zone.

Galton-inspired Man Utd continue title charge

There is no room for slip-ups in this season's WSL title race.

Just three points separated the top four before United's fixture with Brighton, but Marc Skinner's side were clinical, taking an early lead through Galton's close-range header.

Galton's opener was her seventh in the league this season and her third in her last three meetings with the Seagulls, with the forward benefiting from a superb cross from Zelem.

After Galton's second United continued to stream forward, with the striker denied a hat-trick by the feet of Williams, and Ella Toone's tap-in finish on the rebound ruled out for offside.

The visitors deservedly added their third as Williams met Zelem's 86th-minute corner. Less than two minutes later Garcia rounded the keeper to complete United's second consecutive 4-0 win.

Leaky Brighton continue to struggle

Brighton have not won in the WSL since November and have now gone 19 league matches without a clean sheet.

Led by interim manager Amy Merricks after Jens Scheuer left the club last month, the Seagulls are in a precarious position, two points above bottom club Leicester City having played one game fewer.

Once United went in front there looked to be only one winner. Brighton have won only one of their past 26 matches when conceding first.

Their best opportunity came five minutes into the second half but Lee Geum-Min was unable to turn in Jule Olme's pass.

But it was their leaky defence that cost them - the hosts have now conceded 50 goals in the league, 12 more than second-worst side Leicester.

Brighton and United face each other again in a fortnight's time in their FA Cup semi-final.