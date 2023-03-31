Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St MirrenSt Mirren15:00LivingstonLivingston
Venue: The SMISA Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29271193217282
2Rangers29234272274573
3Hearts29136104943645
4Aberdeen29132144652-641
5Hibernian29124134546-140
6Livingston29116123144-1339
7St Mirren29108113142-1138
8St Johnstone2995153348-1532
9Motherwell2986153644-830
10Kilmarnock2967162451-2725
11Ross County2966172543-1824
12Dundee Utd2957173054-2422
