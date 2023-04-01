Match ends, Rangers 2, Dundee United 0.
Malik Tillman showed why Rangers are desperate to keep him beyond the summer as the on-loan midfielder delivered Scottish Premiership victory over Dundee United.
After manager Michael Beale confirmed the club are in talks with Bayern Munich to activate the clause for a permanent deal, Tillman's goals either side of half-time at Ibrox were a timely reminder of his importance.
Rangers' 10th straight league win trims the gap to six points on leaders Celtic, who face Ross County on Sunday.
Goalkeeper Allan McGregor crowned his 500th Rangers appearance with a clean sheet and was seldom troubled by bottom club United whose winless league run now extends to 11 matches.
Jim Goodwin's side remain two points adrift of County, while third-bottom Kilmarnock now have a six-point cushion over United after beating Hearts.
Beale had called on Rangers to deliver a marquee home performance and show more ruthlessness after noting the best displays of his tenure have all come away, where his side are afforded more space.
Had Rangers made more of their glut of second-half chances, this could have been the showing he craved.
United did a commendable job of frustrating Rangers for much of the opening half, and even showed glimpses of menace at the other end.
Peter Pawlett burrowed his way clear on goal, but elected to pass rather than shoot and succeeded only in hitting a defender. The lively winger limped off with a hamstring tweak a few minutes later, summing up his injury-ravaged recent fortunes.
Craig Sibbald also had the home fans restless with a swerving strike that missed the postage stamp by inches, but Tillman brought calm to Ibrox by finishing off a well-crafted opener.
Todd Cantwell, off balance on the edge of the United box, brilliantly diverted Connor Goldson's pass into Tillman's path and he drilled past Mark Birighitti.
Ryan Kent rattled the bar from distance but the second goal was not long in coming as 20-year-old United States international Tillman took his season's tally to a dozen with a shot that went straight through Scott McMann and Birighitti, who not for the first time this term should have done better.
The Australian partly redeemed himself with a number saves - the most eye-catching to deny James Tavernier - as Rangers failed to add to their lead amid opportunities for Tillman, Alfredo Morelos, Borna Barisic and Antonio Colak.
McGregor's exacting standards mean a concession on his landmark appearance will not have gone down well, and the 41-year-old ensured the clean sheet with a late stop from United substitute Mathew Cudjoe.
Player of the match - Malik Tillman
Rangers keep rolling as United keep score down - analysis
Rangers kept up their momentum for next week's trip to Celtic Park, which is effectively a last-ditch attempt to keep the title race alive.
Beale remains unbeaten in the league - with 13 wins from 14 - while Rangers' run of 10 straight victories is their best winning league run since January 2021.
They can't afford to be so profligate against Celtic, though, as the scoreline didn't fully reflect their superiority over United.
The Tannadice men will be relieved to get this one out of the way and focus on more winnable fixtures in their survival battle.
While United made a promising start, they too often gave the ball straight back to Rangers and Steven Fletcher couldn't make it stick up front.
Once the goals went in, it became a damage limitation job and United gamely kept the score down. The positivity Goodwin has instilled in his early reign won't be chipped away by this defeat and it's now eight games left to try to preserve their Premiership status.
What they said
Rangers manager Michael Beale: "Delighted with the result. The performance in moments was really good, I just wish we'd scored more goals when the chances came.
"That's a mixture of good goalkeeping and being slightly unlucky. After two weeks off I saw what I needed to see from my team today."
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin: "Extremely disappointed to lose. The players put a lot into it and we didn't lose through lack of effort or commitment, but we lacked that little bit of quality you need when you turn over possession.
"We didn't put enough passes together at key moments and weren't ruthless enough with the few opportunities that did come our way."
What's next?
Rangers head across Glasgow to face Old Firm rivals Celtic in a top-of-the-table Premiership showdown next Saturday (12:30 BST), while Dundee United host Hibernian the following day (12:00).
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2TavernierBooked at 51minsSubstituted forWrightat 73'minutes
- 6Goldson
- 26Davies
- 31Barisic
- 4Lundstram
- 8JackSubstituted forSouttarat 85'minutes
- 13CantwellSubstituted forArfieldat 85'minutes
- 71TillmanSubstituted forColakat 85'minutes
- 14Kent
- 20MorelosSubstituted forSakalaat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Yilmaz
- 9Colak
- 16Souttar
- 17Matondo
- 18Kamara
- 23Wright
- 30Sakala
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Birighitti
- 27Ayina
- 12Edwards
- 3McMannSubstituted forNiskanenat 76'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 22Freeman
- 14Sibbald
- 23Harkes
- 16BehichSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 82'minutes
- 8PawlettSubstituted forFotheringhamat 21'minutes
- 18McGrath
- 9FletcherSubstituted forAnakuat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 10Djoum
- 20Anaku
- 25Fotheringham
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 31Newman
- 39Thomson
- 42O'Donnell
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 49,969
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 2, Dundee United 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).
Post update
Jamie McGrath (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United).
Post update
Foul by John Souttar (Rangers).
Post update
Kai Fotheringham (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio-Mirko Colak (Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Wright with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Todd Cantwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Antonio-Mirko Colak replaces Malik Tillman.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. John Souttar replaces Ryan Jack.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fashion Sakala.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ilmari Niskanen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Kent.
