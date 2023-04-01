Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0AberdeenAberdeen1

St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen: Visitors narrow gap on third after Andrew Considine red card

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald scores against St Johnstone
Angus MacDonald's near-post connection beat goalkeeper Remi Matthews

Aberdeen moved to within a point of third place after a one-goal Scottish Premiership win that delivers a blow to 10-man St Johnstone's top-six hopes.

Centre-half Andrew Considine was sent off on his 36th birthday after just six minutes against his former club, before Angus MacDonald's toe poke was then knocked into his own net by goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

And a late red card for Graeme Shinnie could not prevent a victory in Barry Robson's first game since being handed the manager's job until the summer.

While Aberdeen rarely threatened to extend their lead, it was enough for a fourth consecutive win that drops St Johnstone down to ninth.

They are now eight points adrift of sixth-top Hibernian with only three games remaining before the top-flight splits into two for the final round of fixtures.

Callum Davidson, who had made five changes as he looked to end a run of seven homes games without a win, said he viewed this as a "cup final" for his side's hopes of a top-six finish.

The game certainly had a knock-out feel in a whirlwind start as Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos got down to palm away a strike from Liam Gordon and blocked Considine's effort on the rebound at the front post.

Aberdeen raced up the other end and striker Bojan Miovski was sent sprawling into the penalty box as he was challenged from behind by Considine racing on to a through ball.

There was good and bad news for St Johnstone following a VAR check as referee Colin Steven ruled that the challenge had been outside the penalty box before handing Considine a red card instead of a birthday one.

The 10 men almost took the lead immediately as Roos' foot diverted Zak Rudden's low drive wide, and the end-to-end action continued as Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani's curling drive struck the junction of bar and post.

Aberdeen's extra man began to tell and, after Matthews thwarted a MacDonald header with a superb one-handed save, the defender's toe met a Jonny Hayes corner at the front post and, although the goalkeeper clawed it off the line, his trailing foot knocked it over the line.

It was St Johnstone who had the best chances of the second half and, after Shinnie was sent off for a second yellow card, Gordon came agonisingly close to an equaliser as his header struck the crossbar in the dying seconds.

Player of the match - Kelle Roos (Aberdeen)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos
Although Aberdeen had a man advantage, it was goalkeeper Kelle Roos' saves that were crucial in their victory.

Positives and negatives for both sides - analysis

Disappointed in his side's recent performances, Davidson was looking for a response and got it against in-form Aberdeen - even after Considine's dismissal.

However, having to play 84 minutes with 10 men was always going to be an improbable task - and so it proved.

There was no argument about the red card as Considine was caught on the wrong side of Miovski, but there was a touch of bad fortune about the goal.

As St Johnstone resign themselves to finishing top of the bottom six, Aberdeen can turn their attention to what is now looking like a head-to-head battle with Hearts for third place.

Ahead of kick-off, Robson sidestepped questions about what might happen at the end of the season, saying he is just concentrating on keeping his players' eye on the matchday ball.

He will be concerned that they never looked like over-running a side down to 10 men for much of the game, a lack of creativity again being an Achilles heel.

However, it was job done in terms of points and it was another step forward for their hopes of qualifying for European football and securing Robson the job full-time.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I honestly thought we were magnificent - the shape, the organisation, everything.

"I thought we caused them problems. I thought we had three or four great chances to score. I am extremely proud of them, but it's a sore one to take."

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "St Johnstone are an organised, well-drilled team and I don't think the pitch helped matters. I thought we looked a bit rusty at times.

"What I asked the players for at half-time was a clean sheet and we got that and we've won another game on the road, which has been difficult for the club - that's two in a row now. Points over performances are the important thing."

What's next?

St Johnstone host Ross County next Saturday as Aberdeen are at home to Kilmarnock (both 15:00 BST).

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 13McGowanBooked at 83mins
  • 6Gordon
  • 4ConsidineBooked at 6mins
  • 14Wright
  • 34PhillipsSubstituted forBairat 90'minutes
  • 22Hallberg
  • 19Montgomery
  • 10WotherspoonSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutes
  • 16RuddenBooked at 17minsSubstituted forCareyat 65'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 7May

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 3Gallacher
  • 5Mitchell
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 23Carey
  • 29Murphy
  • 31Moreland
  • 45Mylchreest

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonald
  • 4Scales
  • 2McCrorie
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20ClarksonBooked at 85mins
  • 6ShinnieBooked at 90mins
  • 17HayesSubstituted forDuncanat 76'minutes
  • 9MiovskiBooked at 36minsSubstituted forWatkinsat 90'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forMyslovicat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 10Markanday
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
6,001

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Liam Scales.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).

  9. Post update

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

  12. Post update

    Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Bojan Miovski.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Daniel Phillips.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Murphy.

  17. Booking

    Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Leighton Clarkson (Aberdeen).

  19. Post update

    Ryan McGowan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Patrik Myslovic replaces Duk.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

MacDonaldAngus MacDonald

with an average of 8.41

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    5.98

  2. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    5.91

  3. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    5.48

  4. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    4.70

  5. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.14

  6. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.08

  7. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    4.05

  8. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    4.03

  9. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    3.99

  10. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    3.88

  11. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    3.80

  12. Squad number16Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    3.51

  13. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    3.31

  14. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    3.28

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    8.41

  2. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    8.39

  3. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    8.39

  4. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    8.35

  5. Squad number18Player namePollock
    Average rating

    8.33

  6. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    8.31

  7. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    8.27

  8. Squad number6Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    8.23

  9. Squad number4Player nameScales
    Average rating

    7.60

  10. Squad number24Player nameRoos
    Average rating

    7.34

  11. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    5.96

  12. Squad number14Player nameMyslovic
    Average rating

    5.74

  13. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    5.52

  14. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.61

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29271193217282
2Rangers30244274274776
3Hearts30136115045545
4Aberdeen30142144752-544
5St Mirren30118113442-841
6Hibernian30124144649-340
7Livingston30116133147-1639
8Motherwell3096153945-633
9St Johnstone3095163349-1632
10Kilmarnock3077162652-2628
11Ross County2966172543-1824
12Dundee Utd3057183056-2622
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport