Angus MacDonald's near-post connection beat goalkeeper Remi Matthews

Aberdeen moved to within a point of third place after a one-goal Scottish Premiership win that delivers a blow to 10-man St Johnstone's top-six hopes.

Centre-half Andrew Considine was sent off on his 36th birthday after just six minutes against his former club, before Angus MacDonald's toe poke was then knocked into his own net by goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

And a late red card for Graeme Shinnie could not prevent a victory in Barry Robson's first game since being handed the manager's job until the summer.

While Aberdeen rarely threatened to extend their lead, it was enough for a fourth consecutive win that drops St Johnstone down to ninth.

They are now eight points adrift of sixth-top Hibernian with only three games remaining before the top-flight splits into two for the final round of fixtures.

Callum Davidson, who had made five changes as he looked to end a run of seven homes games without a win, said he viewed this as a "cup final" for his side's hopes of a top-six finish.

The game certainly had a knock-out feel in a whirlwind start as Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos got down to palm away a strike from Liam Gordon and blocked Considine's effort on the rebound at the front post.

Aberdeen raced up the other end and striker Bojan Miovski was sent sprawling into the penalty box as he was challenged from behind by Considine racing on to a through ball.

There was good and bad news for St Johnstone following a VAR check as referee Colin Steven ruled that the challenge had been outside the penalty box before handing Considine a red card instead of a birthday one.

The 10 men almost took the lead immediately as Roos' foot diverted Zak Rudden's low drive wide, and the end-to-end action continued as Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani's curling drive struck the junction of bar and post.

Aberdeen's extra man began to tell and, after Matthews thwarted a MacDonald header with a superb one-handed save, the defender's toe met a Jonny Hayes corner at the front post and, although the goalkeeper clawed it off the line, his trailing foot knocked it over the line.

It was St Johnstone who had the best chances of the second half and, after Shinnie was sent off for a second yellow card, Gordon came agonisingly close to an equaliser as his header struck the crossbar in the dying seconds.

Player of the match - Kelle Roos (Aberdeen)

Although Aberdeen had a man advantage, it was goalkeeper Kelle Roos' saves that were crucial in their victory.

Positives and negatives for both sides - analysis

Disappointed in his side's recent performances, Davidson was looking for a response and got it against in-form Aberdeen - even after Considine's dismissal.

However, having to play 84 minutes with 10 men was always going to be an improbable task - and so it proved.

There was no argument about the red card as Considine was caught on the wrong side of Miovski, but there was a touch of bad fortune about the goal.

As St Johnstone resign themselves to finishing top of the bottom six, Aberdeen can turn their attention to what is now looking like a head-to-head battle with Hearts for third place.

Ahead of kick-off, Robson sidestepped questions about what might happen at the end of the season, saying he is just concentrating on keeping his players' eye on the matchday ball.

He will be concerned that they never looked like over-running a side down to 10 men for much of the game, a lack of creativity again being an Achilles heel.

However, it was job done in terms of points and it was another step forward for their hopes of qualifying for European football and securing Robson the job full-time.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I honestly thought we were magnificent - the shape, the organisation, everything.

"I thought we caused them problems. I thought we had three or four great chances to score. I am extremely proud of them, but it's a sore one to take."

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "St Johnstone are an organised, well-drilled team and I don't think the pitch helped matters. I thought we looked a bit rusty at times.

"What I asked the players for at half-time was a clean sheet and we got that and we've won another game on the road, which has been difficult for the club - that's two in a row now. Points over performances are the important thing."

What's next?

St Johnstone host Ross County next Saturday as Aberdeen are at home to Kilmarnock (both 15:00 BST).

