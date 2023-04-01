Bradford City v Grimsby Town

BradfordBradford City13:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 36Stubbs
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 10Walker
- 6Smallwood
- 12Banks
- 9Cook
- 20Chapman
Substitutes
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 23Derbyshire
- 24Crichlow
- 26Pereira
- 33Costelloe
Grimsby
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Crocombe
- 7Emmanuel
- 26Smith
- 31Maher
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 15Clifton
- 4Green
- 8Holohan
- 10McAtee
- 9Lloyd
- 29Taylor
Substitutes
- 11Khan
- 16Hunt
- 17Morris
- 18O'Neill
- 20Orsi
- 22Amos
- 30Khouri
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report to follow.