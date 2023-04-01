Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City13:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: University of Bradford Stadium, England

Bradford City v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 36Stubbs
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 10Walker
  • 6Smallwood
  • 12Banks
  • 9Cook
  • 20Chapman

Substitutes

  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 23Derbyshire
  • 24Crichlow
  • 26Pereira
  • 33Costelloe

Grimsby

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Crocombe
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 26Smith
  • 31Maher
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 15Clifton
  • 4Green
  • 8Holohan
  • 10McAtee
  • 9Lloyd
  • 29Taylor

Substitutes

  • 11Khan
  • 16Hunt
  • 17Morris
  • 18O'Neill
  • 20Orsi
  • 22Amos
  • 30Khouri
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372111549252474
2Northampton381912752331969
3Stevenage371910851341767
4Carlisle381812858362266
5Stockport3918101152331964
6Salford391891261441763
7Bradford371613845321361
8Mansfield3716101155451058
9Sutton United381511124040056
10Barrow38167154043-355
11Swindon371312124943651
12Doncaster38156174052-1251
13Tranmere391311153840-250
14Walsall381116113935449
15Grimsby371212133943-448
16Wimbledon391113154145-446
17Gillingham381111162640-1444
18Newport371013143843-543
19Crewe37915133447-1342
20Harrogate38912174355-1239
21Colchester38910193446-1237
22Crawley38910194260-1837
23Hartlepool38614184167-2632
24Rochdale3868243359-2626
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC