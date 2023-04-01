Close menu
League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Venue: Adams Park

Wycombe Wanderers v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth38248667412680
2Sheff Wed382310566303679
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley37226961342772
5Bolton3818101052312164
6Derby3818101059392064
7Peterborough382031565471863
8Wycombe381871351361561
9Portsmouth381513105344958
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Exeter381410145649752
12Charlton381213135350349
13Fleetwood381213134139249
14Lincoln City37918103440-645
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale38129174055-1545
17Cheltenham38128183449-1544
18Burton36118174770-2341
19MK Dons38116213454-2039
20Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
21Accrington38811193063-3335
22Morecambe39713193763-2634
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3868242971-4226
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC