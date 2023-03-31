Cardiff City v Swansea City

CardiffCardiff City15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|38
|24
|12
|2
|74
|29
|45
|84
|2
|Sheff Utd
|37
|21
|7
|9
|58
|33
|25
|70
|3
|Middlesbrough
|38
|20
|7
|11
|69
|42
|27
|67
|4
|Luton
|38
|17
|13
|8
|46
|35
|11
|64
|5
|Blackburn
|37
|19
|4
|14
|43
|42
|1
|61
|6
|Millwall
|38
|17
|9
|12
|48
|40
|8
|60
|7
|Norwich
|38
|16
|9
|13
|52
|41
|11
|57
|8
|Coventry
|38
|15
|12
|11
|47
|37
|10
|57
|9
|West Brom
|37
|15
|10
|12
|47
|39
|8
|55
|10
|Watford
|38
|14
|13
|11
|45
|40
|5
|55
|11
|Sunderland
|39
|14
|12
|13
|53
|46
|7
|54
|12
|Preston
|38
|14
|11
|13
|34
|43
|-9
|53
|13
|Stoke
|38
|13
|9
|16
|48
|45
|3
|48
|14
|Bristol City
|38
|12
|12
|14
|45
|46
|-1
|48
|15
|Hull
|38
|12
|11
|15
|43
|53
|-10
|47
|16
|Swansea
|38
|12
|10
|16
|51
|57
|-6
|46
|17
|Birmingham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|42
|50
|-8
|45
|18
|Reading
|38
|13
|6
|19
|40
|58
|-18
|45
|19
|QPR
|38
|11
|9
|18
|38
|59
|-21
|42
|20
|Rotherham
|37
|9
|13
|15
|41
|51
|-10
|40
|21
|Cardiff
|37
|10
|9
|18
|28
|41
|-13
|39
|22
|Huddersfield
|38
|9
|9
|20
|32
|53
|-21
|36
|23
|Blackpool
|38
|8
|11
|19
|40
|58
|-18
|35
|24
|Wigan
|38
|7
|13
|18
|33
|59
|-26
|31
