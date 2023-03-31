Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City15:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st April 2023

  • CardiffCardiff City15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • LutonLuton Town12:30WatfordWatford
  • PrestonPreston North End12:30BlackpoolBlackpool
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00ReadingReading
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00StokeStoke City
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • HullHull City15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00MillwallMillwall
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough382071169422767
4Luton381713846351164
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall38179124840860
7Norwich381691352411157
8Coventry3815121147371057
9West Brom371510124739855
10Watford381413114540555
11Sunderland391412135346754
12Preston381411133443-953
13Stoke38139164845348
14Bristol City381212144546-148
15Hull381211154353-1047
16Swansea381210165157-646
17Birmingham38129174250-845
18Reading38136194058-1845
19QPR38119183859-2142
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Huddersfield3899203253-2136
23Blackpool38811194058-1835
24Wigan38713183359-2631
View full Championship table

