Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion15:00MillwallMillwall
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough382071169422767
4Luton391714846351165
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall38179124840860
7Norwich381691352411157
8Coventry3815121147371057
9Watford391414114540556
10West Brom371510124739855
11Sunderland391412135346754
12Preston391412133443-954
13Stoke38139164845348
14Bristol City381212144546-148
15Hull381211154353-1047
16Swansea381210165157-646
17Birmingham38129174250-845
18Reading38136194058-1845
19QPR38119183859-2142
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Blackpool39812194058-1836
23Huddersfield3899203253-2136
24Wigan38713183359-2631
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport