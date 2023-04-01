Preston North End v Blackpool

Attempt saved. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Browne.
PrestonPreston North End0BlackpoolBlackpool0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 3-1-4-2
Formation 3-4-1-2
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.
Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Rogers (Blackpool).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|38
|24
|12
|2
|74
|29
|45
|84
|2
|Sheff Utd
|37
|21
|7
|9
|58
|33
|25
|70
|3
|Middlesbrough
|38
|20
|7
|11
|69
|42
|27
|67
|4
|Luton
|39
|17
|14
|8
|46
|35
|11
|65
|5
|Blackburn
|37
|19
|4
|14
|43
|42
|1
|61
|6
|Millwall
|38
|17
|9
|12
|48
|40
|8
|60
|7
|Norwich
|38
|16
|9
|13
|52
|41
|11
|57
|8
|Coventry
|38
|15
|12
|11
|47
|37
|10
|57
|9
|Watford
|39
|14
|14
|11
|45
|40
|5
|56
|10
|West Brom
|37
|15
|10
|12
|47
|39
|8
|55
|11
|Sunderland
|39
|14
|12
|13
|53
|46
|7
|54
|12
|Preston
|39
|14
|12
|13
|34
|43
|-9
|54
|13
|Stoke
|38
|13
|9
|16
|48
|45
|3
|48
|14
|Bristol City
|38
|12
|12
|14
|45
|46
|-1
|48
|15
|Hull
|38
|12
|11
|15
|43
|53
|-10
|47
|16
|Swansea
|38
|12
|10
|16
|51
|57
|-6
|46
|17
|Birmingham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|42
|50
|-8
|45
|18
|Reading
|38
|13
|6
|19
|40
|58
|-18
|45
|19
|QPR
|38
|11
|9
|18
|38
|59
|-21
|42
|20
|Rotherham
|37
|9
|13
|15
|41
|51
|-10
|40
|21
|Cardiff
|37
|10
|9
|18
|28
|41
|-13
|39
|22
|Blackpool
|39
|8
|12
|19
|40
|58
|-18
|36
|23
|Huddersfield
|38
|9
|9
|20
|32
|53
|-21
|36
|24
|Wigan
|38
|7
|13
|18
|33
|59
|-26
|31
