Championship
PrestonPreston North End0BlackpoolBlackpool0

Preston North End v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Storey
  • 6Lindsay
  • 16Hughes
  • 4Whiteman
  • 44Potts
  • 8Browne
  • 10Johnson
  • 2Fernández
  • 15Parrott
  • 28Cannon

Substitutes

  • 5Bauer
  • 7Delap
  • 11Brady
  • 17Onomah
  • 18Ledson
  • 20Woodburn
  • 25Cornell

Blackpool

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Maxwell
  • 4Gabriel
  • 31Nelson
  • 3Husband
  • 24Lyons
  • 2Connolly
  • 12Dougall
  • 22Hamilton
  • 10Anderson
  • 9Yates
  • 25Rogers

Substitutes

  • 11Bowler
  • 16Carey
  • 23Thompson
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 28Patino
  • 29Garbutt
  • 32Grimshaw
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Whiteman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Browne.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Curtis Nelson.

  3. Post update

    Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Rogers (Blackpool).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd37217958332570
3Middlesbrough382071169422767
4Luton391714846351165
5Blackburn37194144342161
6Millwall38179124840860
7Norwich381691352411157
8Coventry3815121147371057
9Watford391414114540556
10West Brom371510124739855
11Sunderland391412135346754
12Preston391412133443-954
13Stoke38139164845348
14Bristol City381212144546-148
15Hull381211154353-1047
16Swansea381210165157-646
17Birmingham38129174250-845
18Reading38136194058-1845
19QPR38119183859-2142
20Rotherham37913154151-1040
21Cardiff37109182841-1339
22Blackpool39812194058-1836
23Huddersfield3899203253-2136
24Wigan38713183359-2631
View full Championship table

