Folarin Balogun has scored just two fewer goals than Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 this season

Under-21 boss Lee Carsley hopes he can convince Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun to keep his allegiance to England.

Balogun was called up to the U21s recently but pulled out through injury and has been pictured in the USA.

He is eligible to play for the USA as he was born in New York. He is also eligible to play for Nigeria.

"You're always going to miss a player with that kind of ability and that knack of scoring a goal," Carsley said.

The former Everton midfielder was speaking after his side lost 2-1 to Croatia in a friendly at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Despite creating chances they were unable to score from open play.

"We have created more than enough chances tonight to get more than the one goal. It would be good to get Flo back," Carsley added.

"Ultimately, he is going to have to make a decision. All we can do is tell him how much we rate him, how much we want to support him and the rest is down to him."

Balogun is currently on loan at Reims in France and is their top goal scorer with 17 goals in Ligue 1, only two goals behind Kylian Mbappe.

The U21s are playing in the European Championships in Georgia and Romania in the summer and Carsley has said that he will be visiting France to make a case to Balogun to stay with the Young Lions.

"I'll just be making the point of how important he is to us," he said.

"Hopefully we can talk a little bit about patience and understanding that he is going to have to keep doing what he's doing to break through to the senior team.

"Like a lot of players in our squad, we've got a lot of players that are pushing. Hopefully he can see that. I've been there myself as a young player, you're in a rush and you want to get there quickly.

"Hopefully I can convince him."