The Football Association of Ireland issued a statement on Friday evening

The Football Association of Ireland has condemned "vile and horrific racist abuse" aimed at members of its under-15s international team.

Police have been called in to investigate and the governing body is also working with social media companies.

Players were targeted online following the Republic of Ireland's back-to-back 6-0 wins against Latvia this week.

An FAI statement called the online abuse "ignorant and unacceptable".

The statement released on Friday evening read: "The Football Association of Ireland is aware of vile and horrific racial abuse aimed at players from our men's under-15 international squad in multiple social media outlets.

"The FAI takes the protection of all Irish players seriously. We abhor such ignorant and unacceptable online abuse of any player and we are working with the Gardai [Irish police], the social media companies, the families of the players and their clubs to ensure that this matter is dealt with in the appropriate manner.

"We have spoken with the players and their families tonight and offered them our full support."

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill added: "There is no place for racism in football. To see such young players targeted in this manner is particularly sickening and the FAI will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their disgraceful actions."

Hill's comments were backed by FAI president Gerry McAnaney, who said: "I was proud to see these players represent Ireland in their under-15 international against Latvia in Whitehall on Tuesday and proud of the delight they took in representing their country.

"I can assure their families that as an association, we fully support all our players. We cannot tolerate such behaviour in society and sport."