Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on with 17 minutes remaining against Belgium

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest man to play in a European Championship qualifier as Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick to lead Belgium to victory against Sweden.

Ibrahimovic, 41, came on in the 73rd minute to a standing ovation from the Swedish fans.

By then Belgium were already 2-0 up after a Lukaku double.

The striker headed in a first-half opener before turning in from close range, and then slotted in late on.

At 41 years, five months and 21 days, Ibrahimovic breaks the record held by Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff since 1983.

Last weekend, he became the oldest player to score a goal in Serie A history when the AC Milan striker converted a penalty against Udinese.

Ibrahimovic has said he wants to play at Euro 2024 in Germany next year when he will be 42, and would become the oldest player to ever participate in the tournament.

Lukaku's treble - his first goals for his country since 2021 - gave Domenico Tedesco the perfect start as Belgium boss.

Romelu Lukaku has 71 goals in 105 appearances for Belgium