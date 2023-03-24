Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group F
SwedenSweden0BelgiumBelgium3

Sweden 0-3 Belgium: Zlatan Ibrahimovic breaks record as Romelu Lukaku scores hat-trick

Last updated on .From the section Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes on against Belgium
Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on with 17 minutes remaining against Belgium

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest man to play in a European Championship qualifier as Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick to lead Belgium to victory against Sweden.

Ibrahimovic, 41, came on in the 73rd minute to a standing ovation from the Swedish fans.

By then Belgium were already 2-0 up after a Lukaku double.

The striker headed in a first-half opener before turning in from close range, and then slotted in late on.

At 41 years, five months and 21 days, Ibrahimovic breaks the record held by Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff since 1983.

Last weekend, he became the oldest player to score a goal in Serie A history when the AC Milan striker converted a penalty against Udinese.

Ibrahimovic has said he wants to play at Euro 2024 in Germany next year when he will be 42, and would become the oldest player to ever participate in the tournament.

Lukaku's treble - his first goals for his country since 2021 - gave Domenico Tedesco the perfect start as Belgium boss.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his first for Belgium
Romelu Lukaku has 71 goals in 105 appearances for Belgium

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Wahlqvist
  • 3LindelöfBooked at 78mins
  • 5Ekdal
  • 6AugustinssonSubstituted forGudmundssonat 85'minutes
  • 19Svanberg
  • 20OlssonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGyökeresat 64'minutes
  • 17GustafsonBooked at 62mins
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forClaessonat 73'minutes
  • 21KulusevskiBooked at 90mins
  • 9IsakSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gudmundsson
  • 7Claesson
  • 8Karlsson
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Johansson
  • 13Elanga
  • 14Kurtulus
  • 15Starfelt
  • 16Karlström
  • 18Gyökeres
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt

Belgium

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 21Castagne
  • 4Faes
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 3TheateSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 86'minutes
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 6Onana
  • 11CarrascoSubstituted forOpendaat 90'minutes
  • 16LukebakioSubstituted forBakayokoat 61'minutes
  • 10LukakuSubstituted forBornauwat 85'minutes
  • 9TrossardSubstituted forMangalaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Debast
  • 8Mangala
  • 12Casteels
  • 13Sels
  • 14De Ketelaere
  • 15Meunier
  • 17Openda
  • 18Lavia
  • 19Praet
  • 20Bornauw
  • 22Saelemaekers
  • 23Bakayoko
Referee:
Orel Grinfeeld

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Top Stories