Match ends, Sweden 0, Belgium 3.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest man to play in a European Championship qualifier as Romelu Lukaku scored a hat-trick to lead Belgium to victory against Sweden.
Ibrahimovic, 41, came on in the 73rd minute to a standing ovation from the Swedish fans.
By then Belgium were already 2-0 up after a Lukaku double.
The striker headed in a first-half opener before turning in from close range, and then slotted in late on.
At 41 years, five months and 21 days, Ibrahimovic breaks the record held by Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff since 1983.
Last weekend, he became the oldest player to score a goal in Serie A history when the AC Milan striker converted a penalty against Udinese.
Ibrahimovic has said he wants to play at Euro 2024 in Germany next year when he will be 42, and would become the oldest player to ever participate in the tournament.
Lukaku's treble - his first goals for his country since 2021 - gave Domenico Tedesco the perfect start as Belgium boss.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2Wahlqvist
- 3LindelöfBooked at 78mins
- 5Ekdal
- 6AugustinssonSubstituted forGudmundssonat 85'minutes
- 19Svanberg
- 20OlssonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGyökeresat 64'minutes
- 17GustafsonBooked at 62mins
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forClaessonat 73'minutes
- 21KulusevskiBooked at 90mins
- 9IsakSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gudmundsson
- 7Claesson
- 8Karlsson
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Johansson
- 13Elanga
- 14Kurtulus
- 15Starfelt
- 16Karlström
- 18Gyökeres
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Belgium
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 21Castagne
- 4Faes
- 5Vertonghen
- 3TheateSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 86'minutes
- 7De Bruyne
- 6Onana
- 11CarrascoSubstituted forOpendaat 90'minutes
- 16LukebakioSubstituted forBakayokoat 61'minutes
- 10LukakuSubstituted forBornauwat 85'minutes
- 9TrossardSubstituted forMangalaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Debast
- 8Mangala
- 12Casteels
- 13Sels
- 14De Ketelaere
- 15Meunier
- 17Openda
- 18Lavia
- 19Praet
- 20Bornauw
- 22Saelemaekers
- 23Bakayoko
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sweden 0, Belgium 3.
Booking
Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Loïs Openda (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).
Post update
Attempt saved. Loïs Openda (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Loïs Openda replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Onana (Belgium).
Post update
Hjalmar Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Gudmundsson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Arthur Theate.
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Gabriel Gudmundsson replaces Ludwig Augustinsson because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Sebastiaan Bornauw replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 0, Belgium 3. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Johan Bakayoko.
Post update
Foul by Arthur Theate (Belgium).
Post update
Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Amadou Onana (Belgium).