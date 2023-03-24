Close menu
European Championship Qualifying - Group B
FranceFrance4NetherlandsNetherlands0

France 4-0 Netherlands: World Cup runners-up begin Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with win

Kylian Mbappe takes a shot against the Netherlands
Kylian Mbappe has been named France captain following the international retirement of Hugo Lloris

Kylian Mbappe scored his first goals as France captain as the World Cup finalists began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a comfortable win against the Netherlands.

The hosts were ahead after just two minutes when Antoine Griezmann curled in from Mbappe's pass.

Defender Dayot Upamecano made it 2-0 six minutes later as he bundled in.

Mbappe then got his 37th goal for France when he drove in, before powering home his second late on.

Griezmann had reportedly been unhappy at being overlooked for the captaincy role given to Mbappe, but there were no signs of friction between the pair as they celebrated Mbappe's first of the night in the 21st minute.

The Paris St-Germain striker's second two minutes from time was a stunning solo effort as he left the Dutch players falling over in an attempt to block his shot before thumping a finish into the bottom corner.

Memphis Depay had the chance of a consolation deep in stoppage time for the visitors, but his penalty was saved.

That capped a frustrating first game for Ronald Koeman in his second spell as Netherlands boss, although his cause was not helped by a flu virus that led to five players being sent homeexternal-link on the eve of the game.

Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Sven Botman, forward Cody Gakpo, midfielder Joey Veerman and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had all contracted the illness.

Line-ups

France

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 5Koundé
  • 13KonatéBooked at 71mins
  • 4UpamecanoBooked at 90mins
  • 22HernándezBooked at 90mins
  • 8TchouaméniSubstituted forCamavingaat 76'minutes
  • 14RabiotBooked at 45minsSubstituted forThuramat 89'minutes
  • 20ComanSubstituted forDiabyat 67'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forFofanaat 77'minutes
  • 10Mbappé
  • 12Kolo MuaniSubstituted forGiroudat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Samba
  • 2Pavard
  • 3Disasi
  • 6Fofana
  • 9Giroud
  • 11Thuram
  • 15Veretout
  • 17Todibo
  • 18Thuram
  • 19Diaby
  • 21Camavinga
  • 23Aréola

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Timber
  • 3GeertruidaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMalaciaat 87'minutes
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 15de RoonSubstituted forBlindat 67'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 22TaylorSubstituted forWeghorstat 33'minutes
  • 11BerghuisSubstituted forMalenat 68'minutes
  • 10Depay
  • 12SimonsSubstituted forKlaassenat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Malen
  • 9Weghorst
  • 13Flekken
  • 14Klaassen
  • 16Malacia
  • 17Blind
  • 18Wieffer
  • 19Brobbey
  • 20Gravenberch
  • 23Scherpen
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, France 4, Netherlands 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, France 4, Netherlands 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Memphis Depay (Netherlands) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Booking

    Dayot Upamecano (France) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Dayot Upamecano (France) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (France).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khéphren Thuram (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Netherlands) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  12. Booking

    Theo Hernández (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Donyell Malen (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (France).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Khéphren Thuram replaces Adrien Rabiot.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! France 4, Netherlands 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Tyrell Malacia replaces Lutsharel Geertruida because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lutsharel Geertruida (Netherlands).

  20. Post update

    Offside, France. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.

Top Stories