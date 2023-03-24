Match ends, France 4, Netherlands 0.
Kylian Mbappe scored his first goals as France captain as the World Cup finalists began their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a comfortable win against the Netherlands.
The hosts were ahead after just two minutes when Antoine Griezmann curled in from Mbappe's pass.
Defender Dayot Upamecano made it 2-0 six minutes later as he bundled in.
Mbappe then got his 37th goal for France when he drove in, before powering home his second late on.
Griezmann had reportedly been unhappy at being overlooked for the captaincy role given to Mbappe, but there were no signs of friction between the pair as they celebrated Mbappe's first of the night in the 21st minute.
The Paris St-Germain striker's second two minutes from time was a stunning solo effort as he left the Dutch players falling over in an attempt to block his shot before thumping a finish into the bottom corner.
Memphis Depay had the chance of a consolation deep in stoppage time for the visitors, but his penalty was saved.
That capped a frustrating first game for Ronald Koeman in his second spell as Netherlands boss, although his cause was not helped by a flu virus that led to five players being sent home on the eve of the game.
Defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Sven Botman, forward Cody Gakpo, midfielder Joey Veerman and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had all contracted the illness.
Line-ups
France
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 5Koundé
- 13KonatéBooked at 71mins
- 4UpamecanoBooked at 90mins
- 22HernándezBooked at 90mins
- 8TchouaméniSubstituted forCamavingaat 76'minutes
- 14RabiotBooked at 45minsSubstituted forThuramat 89'minutes
- 20ComanSubstituted forDiabyat 67'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forFofanaat 77'minutes
- 10Mbappé
- 12Kolo MuaniSubstituted forGiroudat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Samba
- 2Pavard
- 3Disasi
- 6Fofana
- 9Giroud
- 11Thuram
- 15Veretout
- 17Todibo
- 18Thuram
- 19Diaby
- 21Camavinga
- 23Aréola
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Cillessen
- 2Timber
- 3GeertruidaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forMalaciaat 87'minutes
- 4van Dijk
- 5Aké
- 8Wijnaldum
- 15de RoonSubstituted forBlindat 67'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 22TaylorSubstituted forWeghorstat 33'minutes
- 11BerghuisSubstituted forMalenat 68'minutes
- 10Depay
- 12SimonsSubstituted forKlaassenat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 7Malen
- 9Weghorst
- 13Flekken
- 14Klaassen
- 16Malacia
- 17Blind
- 18Wieffer
- 19Brobbey
- 20Gravenberch
- 23Scherpen
- Referee:
- Maurizio Mariani
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 4, Netherlands 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty saved! Memphis Depay (Netherlands) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Dayot Upamecano (France) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Dayot Upamecano (France) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross.
Post update
Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (France).
Post update
Attempt saved. Khéphren Thuram (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Netherlands) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Theo Hernández (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Donyell Malen (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Theo Hernández (France).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Khéphren Thuram replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Goal!
Goal! France 4, Netherlands 0. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Tyrell Malacia replaces Lutsharel Geertruida because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Lutsharel Geertruida (Netherlands).
Post update
Offside, France. Adrien Rabiot tries a through ball, but Moussa Diaby is caught offside.