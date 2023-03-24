The new conditions in non-league player contracts come into effect on 1 July 2023

The 24 National League club captains have called for urgent talks over "shocking" changes to players' contracts set for next season.

It has been suggested players may strike over alterations brought in by the Football Association (FA).

New conditions will see injured non-league players only paid in full for 12 weeks.

Clubs can then reduce wages to statutory sick pay - £99.35 a week - until they are fit, or up to 28 weeks.

A joint letter sent to the FA and National League by the captains of all 24 clubs said: "We are writing on behalf of all National League players who are shocked and frustrated at the significant changes being proposed.

"Football is our livelihood and the sole mechanism for financially supporting our families.

"Our clubs expect us to put our bodies on the line each week. The apparent decision to allow clubs to easily dispose of players who pick up injuries or suffer illness is unacceptable."

The letter highlights that players were excluded from the consultation process and only learned of the changes - set to come in from 1 July - via the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) rather than the FA, the National League or their clubs.

It added: "The PFA have told us they made it very clear that they opposed these changes and viewed them as a serious reduction in player rights. However, the decision was still taken by the FA to proceed.

"We support the need to create a sustainable financial structure within the football pyramid, however, we fundamentally disagree this should involve eroding the duty of care a club owes its players."

Wrexham captain Ben Tozer is one of the 24 National League captains to sign the letter

The changes also mean players face having their contract terminated with three months' notice if a club-instructed doctor says they are unable to play for at least four months, leading to fears players with long-term Achilles or knee ligament injuries could be released.

"These changes make an already unstable job even more unstable, to the point where for many it will be untenable," the letter added.

"We are seeking urgent talks with the FA and the National League to clarify the situation and provide an acceptable resolution."

Oldham defender Peter Clarke, who is on the PFA players' board, said on Thursday: "A strike sounds very drastic. Is it something we want? I don't think so. Is it something the FA want? I don't think so either. But is it something that may happen? Quite possibly."

Under the changes, players for clubs below English football's fifth tier would be paid their full wage for six weeks, rather than up to 12 weeks in the National League.

In response, eighth-tier Macclesfield FC said external-link they would offer players the option to be paid their normal wage through a period of serious injury.

The PFA's general counsel James King said the FA's proposals were "really concerning" and that they had hoped for an improved position in terms of contracts, "not worse".

The FA said: "Following a period of consultation with the relevant stakeholders, we have updated the standard-form non-league contract in order to better reflect current employment legislation and to provide each party with greater certainty in this area.

"In doing so, we have sought to balance the interests of both clubs and players."