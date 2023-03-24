Last updated on .From the section Irish

Action from the first half of Linfield's win at Dungannon Swifts

Linfield easily saw off Dungannon Swifts 5-0 to move to within four points of leaders Larne at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Goals from Chris McKee and Ethan Devine had the Blues 2-0 ahead by the break.

Three goals in the first six minutes of the second half saw Linfield secure a comfortable three points at Stangmore.

Joel Cooper, Devine and Kirk Millar were the scorers for the champions who introduced 15-year-old Braiden Graham to become their youngest ever player.

Graham, aged 15 years and 137 days, came off the substitutes' bench to replace McKee with 14 minutes of the match remaining.

The visitors' victory made it 12 goals in two games for David Healy's men - this win following on from last week's 7-0 demolition of another bottom three side, Newry City.

Larne will aim to respond by restoring their seven-point advantage when they travel to face Coleraine on Saturday afternoon.

McKee opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Devine was brought down on the edge of the box, with the loose ball falling perfectly for McKee, who slotted into the bottom corner left-footed from close range.

The champions doubled their advantage when Devine connected with Kirk Millar's inch-perfect pass and made no mistake by firing past Declan Dunne.

In a frantic start to the second half, Cooper found the net when he ran down the wing and to the edge of the box, his subsequent shot sailing past the confused Dunne, who had misjudged the flight.

Cooper was quickly in action again when he tried to play the ball through to McKee, however Mayowa Animasahun intercepted the initial pass, with the rebound falling to Ethan Devine whose first touch strike found the back of the net.

Things went from bad to worse for the deflated home side when Millar's unstoppable strike from distance sailed into the top corner and made it 5-0.

After Linfield's goal feast at the start of the second half, they began to dominate proceedings and arguably should have scored more.

Millar hit the right-hand post with a curling effort, while Jimmy Callacher also blasted his volley from six yards off target.

Ben Cushnie and Joseph Moore had chances for Dungannon, who remain precariously perched in 11th place in the table, seven points ahead of bottom side Portadown and level on points with Newry City above them.