Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton are currently 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone

Everton have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of financial fair play rules.

The Premier League did not reveal the specifics of the club's rule breach, other than saying it occurred in the period ending with the 2021-22 season.

However, Everton have posted financial losses in several recent seasons.

The Toffees denied wrongdoing and said they are "prepared to robustly defend" their position.

In their statement, Everton added: "The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

"The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times."

In March 2022, Everton announced losses of £120.9m for the 2020-21 season.

That meant losses over a period of three years totalled £372m, while Premier League rules only allowed that figure to be £105m.

The club said they "remain in a secure financial position" thanks to owner Farhad Moshiri - and blamed Covid-19 for part of the losses.

Everton are also in the process of building their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

They remain in a perilous position in the top-flight, currently sitting 15th in the table - two points above the relegation zone.

Can Everton ever be great again?

Last year, rivals Leeds and Burnley wrote to the Premier League asking for Everton's accounts to be independently investigated, although they later dropped their threat of legal action.

The two clubs had been advised Everton complied with profit and sustainability rules after meeting with the Premier League.

In its statement on Friday, the Premier League said the commission will be independent of the league and its clubs, adding that proceedings will be "confidential and heard in private".

There have been widespread protests against Moshiri and the Everton board by fans this season.