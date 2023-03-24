Close menu

Everton: Premier League refers club to independent commission over alleged breach of financial rules

Everton

Everton have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of financial fair play rules.

The Premier League did not specify in their statement the specifics of the club's rule breach.

However, Everton have posted financial losses in several recent seasons.

