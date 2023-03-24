Last updated on .From the section Swindon

The County Ground has been Swindon Town's home for 127 years

Swindon Town have completed the purchase of their County Ground stadium.

Contracts were exchanged last month and the £2.3m acquisition from Swindon Borough Council has gone through.

The deal was funded by the Nigel Eady Trust, with the League Two club and supporters' trust now owning the stadium 50/50.

Eady, who died in 2012, left the Robins millions of pounds and wished for it to benefit the club and local community.

Swindon have played at the County Ground since 1896 and say gaining ownership will halve rental costs and allow them to develop the stadium.

Chairman Clem Morfuni said: "This is a major step forward for the club and lays the foundations for our future success."