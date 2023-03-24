Kevin Maher has managed Southend United since October 2021

Southend United boss Kevin Maher believes they can still achieve success this season despite being unable to sign any new players.

The National League transfer window closed on Thursday, with Southend still subject to a transfer embargo.

Maher's side are 10th in the table after five defeats in a row, eight points outside the play-off places.

"We are where we are - no further news on it [the embargo]," the Shrimpers manager told BBC Essex.

A winding-up petition against the club was dismissed at the beginning of the month but the transfer embargo remained in place.

"I think everyone looks to freshen up squads - we've lost players in that time, which makes it even more difficult - but we've got to believe in the players we've got here to get us where we want to be," said Maher.

With nine games left to play, Southend now face two away from home - at Altrincham on Saturday and Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

"We've got to perform - if you can do that and hit the levels we think we can hit, then hopefully the football gods will shine on you a bit and one or two things will go your way.

"We've stressed that you've got to keeping hard because the harder you work, the luckier you get,"Maher added.

"We go into Saturday full throttle and see if we can pick something up there to take us on to Tuesday, and see where that goes as well. Yes, we can still achieve something this year."

Southend were put up for sale last week by chairman Ron Martin, who has owned the club for 25 years.