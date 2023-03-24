Last updated on .From the section Football

Martinez, centre, recreating his infamous crude celebration after Argentina beat Panama on Thursday

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez recreated his controversial Golden Glove celebration alongside team-mates on Thursday, in his first international since winning the World Cup.

His gesture after the 2022 World Cup final - performing a rude gesture with his goalkeeper of the tournament trophy - was described as "abnormal" by the French Football Federation and "stupid" by former Crystal Palace manager and ex-France international Patrick Vieira.

At the time, Martinez's Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said he would be having a word with the 30-year-old.

In the dressing room after December's final, Martinez also called for a minute's silence for Kylian Mbappe, who had scored a hat-trick for France.

He then engaged in further mockery during Argentina's victory parade in Buenos Aires, by holding up a doll depicting the striker. Mbappe later dismissed his behaviour as "futile".

On Thursday, La Albiceleste played Panama and Martinez posed alongside teammates German Pezzella, Guido Rodriguez, Emi Martinez, Geronimo Rulli and Marcos Acuna.

Martinez was criticised for his celebration after winning the World Cup Golden Glove at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

It was a party atmosphere at the Monumental Stadium, Buenos Aires on Thursday and the Argentina squad were lauded as returning heroes.

The home side won 2-0 on the night and captain Lionel Messi scored his 800th top-level goal - his 99th in international competition.