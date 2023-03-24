Troy Deeney has scored 11 goals for Birmingham City in 52 Championship appearances

Birmingham City club captain Troy Deeney admits he is still weighing up his future with the Championship club after being offered a new contract.

Deeney, who is 35 in June, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury which has kept him out for over a month.

He is past 50 league outings since signing for his hometown club on a two-year deal on deadline day in 2021.

And he told the Kammy and Ben's Proper Football Podcast on BBC Sounds that a new contract offer is on the table.

"There's an offer there," said Deeney. "But I'm just seeing how it looks. It's not about the money. Is there a coaching role there? They want me to do coaching but the project has to be right.

"When I parted ways at Watford, there were options to go to Celtic, Middlesbrough, abroad or Birmingham.

"Birmingham was the least attractive in terms of what it was. And it wasn't everything that was sold at the start. But now I understand the dynamics of it.

"It's going to be more about time than money. It's a question of 'do you want to invest more time?' or do you go 'thanks, but no thanks' and move on to pastures new?"

Boyhood Blues fan Troy Deeney has now hit 178 goals since starting his career just up the M6 at Walsall

Deeney's two seasons at St Andrew's have come against the backdrop of continuing unrest behind the scenes.

Fans have continued to protest at home games this season against owners Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited.

The club have also been charged by the English Football League with alleged rule breaches as a result of an investigation into the failed takeover bid. And even West Midlands mayor Andy Street revealed on Twitter on Monday external-link that he had got involved in discussions with the EFL.

"It was enlightening to hear their latest thinking," he said. "But it remains abundantly clear that new owners are needed. It is frustrating we've not yet been able to help make that happen."

Amid all of this, Deeney has remained an influential figure on and off the pitch, assisting head coach John Eustace and his managerial team.

'We're going to see the fruit of all the hard work'

Although Deeney recognises he is now not quite the force he was in his heyday at Watford, he is still a senior figure to be respected in and out of the dressing room - and an inspiring example to Blues youngsters.

"It's been a wonderful experience," he said. "And it's been tough but it's kept me motivated. At this point of your career, you need some motivation just to keep you going.

"We all know what's going on off the pitch and it does have an impact in and around the place, but there's good people here now and hopefully we're now going to see the fruit of all that hard work.

"We have a cluster of six or seven who are 22 or under. George Hall is a wonderful talent, he does everything well. And Jobe Bellingham has put on 10kg this year. He's forging his own path for now. He's going to be another monster, like his brother. An unbelievable talent. It's just going to take him a year or two longer than it did Jude."

But Deeney, already a radio regular and occasional Match of the Day analyst, needs assurance he can continue to successfully fuse both his matchday and media duties.

"I still love football. That is my driver," he said. "But I have media obligations now. All these opportunities are opening up.

"If we can come to some amicable arrangement, I'm sure I'll still be there next year, pushing just as hard."

Kammy and Ben's Proper Football Podcast is a BBC Sounds pod fronted by Chris Kamara and Ben Shephard.