Last updated on .From the section Wales

Brennan Johnson has scored two goals in 18 appearances for Wales

Wales forward Brennan Johnson has not travelled to Croatia for their Euro 2024 qualification match against the World Cup semi-finalists.

There had been fears around the 21-year-old's fitness after he picked up a groin injury on 11 March.

The forward did play a full 90 minutes six days later against Newcastle United but has not joined up with Rob Page's Wales squad in Split.

Croatia host Wales on Saturday at the Stadion Poljud (19:45 GMT).

Johnson will stay at his club Nottingham Forest for further assessment of his injury, and has not been ruled out of Wales' match on Tuesday against Latvia.