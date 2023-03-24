Last updated on .From the section Premier League

A Premier League footballer facing two rape allegations has been interviewed by police about a further alleged sexual offence involving a third woman.

The player was interviewed under caution last month over an alleged incident in February 2022, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said that alleged offence had been reported to them in July 2022.

The 29-year-old was already on police bail as officers investigated two separate rape claims made against him.

He was first arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody in July 2022.

That related to an alleged incident said to have taken place the previous month.

While in custody he was further arrested on suspicion of two alleged rapes relating to April and June of 2021 and against a different woman in her 20s.

The alleged June 2021 offence was later dropped, though police said "the complainant continues to be supported by officers".

The latest claim involves a third alleged victim.

The man has been bailed until July 2023, police said.

BBC Sport has approached the man's club for comment.

Last year when allegations were first made they said the player, who denies the allegations, would not be suspended.