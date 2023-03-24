Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Steve Clarke's Scotland are preparing for another European Championship qualifying campaign

Euro 2024 Qualifying Group A: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland

Steve Clarke has agreed to remain as head coach of Scotland men until 2026.

Clarke, 59, took over from Alex McLeish in 2019 and led the side to the Euro 2020 finals.

The Scots begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at home to Cyprus on Saturday, with Spain visiting Hampden three days later.

"I am proud that my coaching team and I will continue to lead the team through the next two qualifying campaigns," said Clarke.

"We now have an experienced core who have been constants throughout, but we have also added quality and competition in every area of the team.

"It's imperative that we keep the fans and the nations engaged and entertained, and that is something we are all committed to achieving through winning games and qualifying for more major tournaments, starting with Germany next year."

Cyprus, who were the opponents for Clarke's first match and win in charge, as well as Georgia, Norway and Spain make up Group A.

Last year, Scotland finished top of their Nations League group, securing promotion to League A and a play-off route for Euro 2024 if they finish outside the qualifying berths.

Clarke previously managed West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock and has coached at Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham.

And Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell commented: "This has been one of the easiest decisions and conversations during my time as chief executive. Steve has united the nation behind a successful men's national team.

"It was important we demonstrated our commitment to Steve and his backroom team, and acknowledged the continuity that has been key to our improvement in the past four years.

"While everyone was disappointed not to have reached the World Cup in Qatar last December, securing promotion to Nations League Group A was another sign of the undeniable progress made."