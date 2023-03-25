Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey have not faced Alderney in four years due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

Holders Jersey are through to a 76th straight Muratti Vase final after a 6-1 semi-final win over Alderney.

Jersey will look for their 57th outright triumph when they meet Guernsey in the final at Footes Lane in Saint Peter Port n 13 May.

Jamie Blackham scored Alderney's only goal, their first in a Muratti semi in six years, to give them hope at 3-1.

But two-goal Harrison Moon, Francis Lekimamati, Karl Hinds, Jack Cannon and an own goal won it for Jersey.

"I'm so happy," manager Martin Cassidy told BBC Radio Jersey. "We ticked every box.

"We were confident and composed - and that was despite the opposition putting us under lots of pressure. We still made the right decisions and choices and didn't go long too early.

"I wanted a clean sheet. The players did as well. But one goal conceded is not too much when you score six and we probably could've scored another six comfortably.

"The players now need to keep playing well for their clubs and stay fit. As a management team we need to have a really good look at what we're doing."

Alderney's Jason Atkins said: "It's disappointing to lose by that margin - the games had been getting closer over the last few years and there's only been the odd goal in it.

"But it was a great occasion to play in. Mixed emotions, as you're pleased not to make a fool of yourself or make any major mishaps, but disappointed to lose at the same time."

Of the Jersey-Guernsey final clashes since the Second World War, Jersey have won 47 and Guernsey 27.