Barry Bannan has activated a one-year extension at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has confirmed midfielder Barry Bannan will stay for one more year.

The Scotland midfielder revealed recently that he had a contract clause allowing a one-year extension to the deal that expires this summer.

The extension was to kick in after the 33-year-old had played a set number of games this season.

Moore, for whom Bannan has been a key player in the side's promotion push, said the clause has now been activated.

"It's fantastic. The fans have taken to him since he's been here.

"But it's not just that. Baz is so committed to the football club that it's nice to know it will continue.

"In terms of where he is at, it's nice to know, for the future in terms of player and club."

The Celtic youth product, who has played 344 games in seven years for the Owls since joining from Crystal Palace in 2015, has been a key reason the team has risen to the automatic promotion places in the current campaign.