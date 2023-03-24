Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Salford City have signed Jamaica international Adrian Mariappa until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old former Watford central defender has been without a club since leaving Burton Albion in January.

Mariappa has a wealth of Premier League experience with Watford, Reading and Crystal Palace but left Vicarage Road at the end of his second spell in 2021.

After leaving Watford, Mariappa had a six-month spell at Bristol City and then joined Australian side Macarthur.

After returning to England in October 2022, he signed a three-month deal with League One side Burton but was released when it expired in January after making 13 appearances.

The deal with Salford comes with Mariappa away on international duty, preparing for the Reggae Boyz's Concacaf Nations League fixture against Mexico on Sunday.

He will link up with Salford next week, with the Ammies' website saying: "The two-time FA Cup finalist brings lots of experience."